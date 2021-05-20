DuBOIS — It was quite the back-and-forth battle between number two seed Penn State DuBois and the number one seed University of Cincinnati-Clermont Wednesday at Showers Field for the USCAA Small College World Series semifinals matchup. But a clutch seventh inning put the Nittany Lions up by one and they were able to hang on for a 3-2 victory to move into tomorrow’s final.
“Overall, it was a great team win and guys did their jobs,” PSU DuBois head coach Tom Calliari said. “You have your usuals that always show up but overall, everybody did what they were supposed to do and executed the way they were supposed to. We did the little things better than they did today, that’s all. That’s what it came down to. We did the little things better.”
Toner Corl picked up the win on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing just five hits and two runs while striking out four. He also helped his own cause with an RBI single in the third inning after Cincinnati-Clermont took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
“You can’t say enough about Toner Corl,” Calliari said. “He’s been the engine that has driven this team all year long. He is our emotional and vocal leader. And when you have the guy that leads the club, you’ve got to give him the ball and Toner — as he always does — the bigger the game, the better he is. He was awesome today.”
Brandon Sicheri’s single to lead off the third inning for Penn State’s first hit of the game was big, as was Cole Breon’s sac bunt to get Sicheri to second, as Corl had his single one batter later to tie things up at 1-1.
The Nittany Lions then took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth as Dan Stauffer hit a solo homer to center.
“Danny’s just a phenomenal athlete — a big, strong kid who takes care of his body,” Calliari said of Stauffer. “When you play grinding games like this when it’s 90 degrees on the turf and it’s a long season, when you take care of your body it shows up at the end. He’s a phenomenal kid and a great addition to our team coming from St. Bonaventure. Danny’s all in and he’s a great teammate. It’s nice to have him for sure.”
Cincinnati-Clermont would answer in the bottom half of the inning with a home run of their own, as Tyler Stewart — who was 3-for-3 with the team’s two RBIs on the day — hit a solo shot of his own to center/right field to tie things up at 2-2.
The back-and-forth battle would continue until the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Sicheri hit a liner just off of a leaping Stewart’s glove at third. Logan Wagner then pinch hit for Breon and ripped a single to right field — as the right fielder then misplayed the ground ball and it allowed Sicheri’s pinch runner Brett Beith to score for a 3-2 lead.
“Today you have two outs and Brandon Sicheri comes up and battles a great at-bat to get the winning run on first base to give our pinch hitter a chance,” Calliari said. “And Logan (Wagner) — a freshman — came up huge today and he’s been barreling balls over the last 3-4 weeks with great at-bats. He had another good one today.”
With the 3-2 lead, Penn State DuBois relied on Stauffer to take to the mound to snuff out Cincinnati-Clermont’s latch ditch effort. He struck out pinch hitter Wyatt Caldwell for the first out, struck out Will Zeigler looking on an 87-mile-per hour fastball, and then got number one hitter Payton Lendhardt to pop up to him to win the game and move on to the finals.
“It’s nice to know that you have that big horse in the bullpen (Stauffer) ready to come out and get the job done,” Calliari said. “It’s the little things that win 3-2 baseball games. Everybody is used to coming out of high school thinking they’re going to beat people into the ground (with power) and expect people to make three or four errors a game. Nobody does that when you’re playing a good team and you’ve got to do the little stuff and execute to win. Fortunately, we’ve done that and the guys have bought in over the last 3-4 weeks. At the end of the day, they’ve finally realized the little things win (games).”
Four of the six PSU DuBois hits came from its eight and nine hitters of Sicheri, Breon and Wagner.
“Brandon Sicheri was phenomenal,” Calliari said. “Cole Breon is just a tough, tough kid. It was a tough matchup for him but he did a great job and he’s a great defensive player.”
Another big play that Calliari said could be overlooked by most was a bunt by Cincinnati-Clermont in the final inning that Josh Sorbera — who came into the game that inning at third base — let roll foul after letting it go quite a bit before it finally did so.
“Josh Sorbera’s our late defensive replacement at third. So Josh is playing at third in that last inning and a kid lays down a great bunt (on the line that eventually goes foul as it slowly rolls out),” Calliari said. “If Josh picks that ball up, they’ve got a guy on and we’re in trouble. So just that kind of play right there changes the whole dynamic of an inning that gets so overlooked. But it’s not overlooked with our program.”
With the win, Penn State DuBois moves into the USCAA Small College World Series championship game as Cincinnati-Clearmont looks to exact revenge at 2 p.m. at Showers Field — as they defeated number three seed Mississippi University for Women 8-3 after the PSU DuBois game. Should Penn State lose the game, a second and deciding game is slated for 4:30 p.m.
“We’re going to go out and do what we always do, which is pitch, play great defense hopefully get some timely hitting,” Calliari said. “They’re all cliches but that’s how we operate. Our guys aren’t afraid of anyone and they’ve been in this situation the last two years. We’re in a great position to do well again and win another one, but we’ve got to play one inning at a time. We’ve got Braiden Blair going game 1 tomorrow — a left-hander who’s thrown really well for us.”
PENN STATE DuBOIS 3,
UC CLERMONT 2
Score by Innings
PSU DuBois 001 100 1 — 3
Clermont 010 100 0 — 2
PSU DuBois—3
Toner Corl p-ss 3011, Cory Lehman 1b 3000, Joseph Dipietro c 2000, Talon Falls 3b 3000, Josh Sorbera 3b 0000, Dan Stauffer rf-p 3111, Trevor Hanna ss-2b 3000, Zane Morgan cf-rf 3000, Brandon Sicheri lf 3120, Brett Beith cf-pr 0100, Cole Breon 2b-pr 1010, Logan Wagner ph 1010, Thayne Morgan lf 0000. Totals: 25-3-6-2.
UC Clermont—2
Payton Lenhardt rf 4010, Jack Deeds ss 2010, Tyler Gulley dh 2000, Grant Hessman cf 3000, Keegan Corbett c 2100, Tyler Stewart 3b 3132, Colin Bernard pr 0000, Grant Gillespie 2b 3000, Brad Davenport 1b 2000, Wyatt Caldwell ph 1000, Brian Zix lf 2000, Will Ziegler lf 1000, Zach Woodrum p (flex) 0000, Xavier Ludwig p (flex) 0000, Jordan Ritter p (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-2-5-2.
Errors: DuBois 0, Clermont 2. LOB: DuBois 4, Clermont 5. HR: Stauffer; Stewart. SAC: Breon. SB: Deeds, Corbett. DP: Falls.
Pitching
DuBois: Toner Corl-6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Dan Stauffer-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Clermont: Zach Woodrum-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Xavier Ludwig-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Jordan Ritter-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Corl. Losing pitcher: Ritter. Save: Stauffer.