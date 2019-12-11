DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois was unable to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit as it suffered a 74-66 loss at the hands of visiting Penn State Beaver Tuesday night.
The hosts made multiple second half runs, getting within six on two separate occasions in the closing minutes, but were never able to come any closer down the stretch as they suffered the eight-point loss.
Beaver used a commanding finish to the opening half to take the double digit lead as it never looked back on the way to victory.
The two teams went back-and-forth through most of the first half, as Mekhi Willis drained a three-pointer for DuBois at the 5:55 mark of the half to get the home side within a point at 24-23.
DuBois (5-5, 2-4 PSUAC) was then only able to convert one basket from that point until halftime, as the visitors closed the half on a 14-2 run to take the momentum into the half.
Those points came from a Cole Morris jump shot with 3:06 left in the half to get the home side within four at 29-25 before Beaver scored the final nine points of the half.
The duo have John Foster and Jeremy Redwine had their way with the DuBois defense in the second half, as Redwine was a force on the inside with Foster hitting shots from all over the court.
Foster had a first half double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Redwine had eight points in the opening half on his way to finishing with a double-double, leading all players in points and rebounds with 22 and 14 respectively.
Redwine gave his team its largest lead of the night at 15 with a bucket on the inside just nine seconds into the second half.
“We worked on it last night in practice, but that’s one of the things we didn’t execute is positioning on the inside and getting there early,” Penn State DuBois head coach Dylan Howard said. “We didn’t get there early and he (Redwine) was too big and caught the ball too far underneath the hoop.”
DuBois responded with a 10-0 run to get within five as Russell Gariepy sparked the run with a three-pointer on the home side’s first possession of the half.
Gariepy then added buckets on each of DuBois’ next two trips down the court, the first coming as another three-pointer before scoring inside the paint on the next possession.
Amareay Walters capped the run for DuBois with a basket to bring the score to 40-35 with 18:05 left in the game.
Like it did throughout the second half, Beaver made sure it would not become a one-procession game, as Foster and Redwine responded with back-to-back scores around a DuBois turnover.
DuBois got back within five at 50-45 with 11:38 remaining, but this time the visitors bounced back with an 8-0 run over the next 2:28 of the game.
The home side continued to battle back, as its best opportunity to close the gap came with just under three minutes to go as they trailed by six at 68-62 with possession out of a timeout.
The Lions worked the ball inside to Osagie Evbuomwan, but the center was unable to convert on the inside as Beaver came down with the rebound.
On the other end of the court, Sonny Martinez worked his way open behind the three-point line and drained his third trey of the night to quickly make it a nine-point game and all but end DuBois’ hopes of a comeback victory.
Willis led DuBois on the night with 19 points, while Walters and Gariepy each finished in double figures with 17 and 12 respectively.
“As much as the we battled in the second half, it really comes down to the first half,” Howard said. “We didn’t execute the game plan of taking away what we were supposed to take away.”
“We were supposed to play 30 seconds of defense and they (Beaver) move the ball well and really like to score under 10 on the shot clock and we played 20 seconds of instead of 30 and gave up too many points in the first half.”
DuBois is back in action Friday as it hits the road to face Penn State Mont Alto at 8 p.m.