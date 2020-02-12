DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois scored the first 14 points of the game and led from start to finish on its way to a 70-59 victory over visiting Penn State Shenango Tuesday night.
The hosts used a dominant defensive performance in the opening half to take a 37-19 lead into the locker room before holding off a Shenango rally in the early and middle portions of the second half to pick up the 11-point win.
DuBois (11-11, 7-9 PSUAC) held its opponent scoreless for the first seven minutes and change, while on the offensive end four players contributed on the 14-point run to open the game.
“Our defensive intensity the last couple of games hadn’t been where I would like it to be, but tonight we really showed up, we were communicating well and we were moving well as a unit defensively,” PSU DuBois head coach Dylan Howard said.
Cole Morris, who scored four of those points, got the scoring started with a bucket 1:03 into the game, as DuBois went 4-of-5 from the line in the game-opening run.
The run was then capped by Russell Gariepy, who hit back-to-back threes to push the lead out to double figures.
Shenango would later cut the deficit back down to nine (21-12) just past the midway point of the first half before the hosts used another strong run to continue to pull away.
This time it was a 10-1 run for DuBois, as it got three-pointers from Mekhi Willis and Gariepy to stretch the lead out to 29-12 with 5:55 to play in the opening half.
Shooting from behind the arc was a key difference in the game, as DuBois went 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) from deep led by Willis and Gariepy who hit four and three treys respectively, while the visitors finished just 3-of-18 from deep.
“So far this year we hadn’t really had a team effort where we all shot it well and all did things well,” Howard said. “Tonight we did and it was our best shooting night of the year.”
The duo of Willis and Gariepy drained threes on two straight possessions late in the half to help the home team push the lead to 22 (37-15) with just under two minutes remaining in the half.
Shenango was able to score the final four points of the frame to get back to within 18 heading into the break at 37-19.
The visitors carried that momentum over into the second half, as they opened on an 11-2 run to get back within single digits just 3:15 into the second half.
DuBois then quickly regained the momentum as Tre’Von Williams joined the three-point barrage with his first of two second-half treys on the ensuing possession to push the lead back to 12.
While Shenango hung around for the rest of the game, the closest it would come in the second half was eight points (47-39) with 13:05 left in the game.
Once again it was the three ball swinging the momentum back to DuBois’ side, as this time it was Willis hitting the shot from deep a little over a minute and a half later.
As a team, DuBois shot 25-of-55 (45.5 percent) from the field in the win as well as going 11-of-15 from the foul line.
Williams led all scorers with 16 points off the bench for DuBois behind 7-of-9 shooting, while Willis also added double figure scoring off the bench with 12.
Starters Gariepy and Malik Gordon finished with 13 and nine points respectively while Morris added eight in the win.
The win was key for DuBois as it makes a push towards earning a PSUAC playoff spot.
“I thought we needed to win three of our last four, now two of our last three,” Howard said. “If we get all three we probably will make the playoffs, which would be great for our program.”
DuBois hosts Penn State New Kensington Saturday at 3 p.m.