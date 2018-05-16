DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois used a late-inning rally to secure a 7-3 win over Selma in their second game of the USCAA Small College World Series Tuesday night at Showers Field.
With the win, the Nittany Lions move to 2-0 for the tournament and advance to the winners’ bracket finals today at 3 p.m. against Cleary University.
Selma jumped out to an early lead against DuBois starter Toner Corl as Rickey Butts led off the game with a single and would later come in to score on a single by Christian Briscoe as the 10th seed Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead.
Briscoe later came in to score an unearned run as Deontay Robinson reached on an error to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.
DuBois responded right away, as Corl got the bottom half of the inning started off by reaching on a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Thayne Morgan, who got into scoring position by stealing second.
Morgan then came in to score on a double to deep center field from Talon Falls to cut the deficit in half after one inning of play.
Both starting pitchers quickly gained control of the game after the opening inning, as both offenses were held off the scoreboard in the next two innings and Selma took a 2-1 lead into the fourth.
DuBois head coach Tom Calliari said Corl did well not letting the early runs against him affect his performance for the remainder of the game.
“He kept his emotions in check and we were able to just keep grinding it out,” Calliari said.
The head coach gave all the credit to Corl for keeping the Nittany Lions in the game long enough to wear down Selma’s starter.
Robinson got the top of the fourth started with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Joe Downer then delivered an RBI single to bring Robinson in to score and stretch the lead to 3-1.
The Bulldogs continued to lead 3-1 into the home half of the fifth inning, but that is when the No. 6 seed DuBois mounted their comeback.
Falls and Corl started the rally with a pair of walks to put runners on first and second with nobody out.
Joey DiPietro then drove an RBI single to left field to bring courtesy runner Morgan in to score and once again cut the deficit to one run at 3-2.
DiPietro’s single also drove Selma starting pitcher Roosevelt Casedo out of the game, and Dontae Stiles was brought in out of the bullpen.
After Stiles forced a fly out to right field, Clayton Butler followed by reaching on a walk to load the bases with just one out. Dan Bowman then reached on a walk to bring Falls in to score and tie the game at 3-3.
Caleb Bennett, who got the win on the mound for DuBois in Game 1, then delivered the hit of the game, a two-run single to left field, scoring courtesy runner Shane Haberberger and Butler to give the Nittany Lions a 5-3 lead after five innings of play.
DuBois then took advantage of a pair of Bulldogs’ errors to expand their lead in the home half of the sixth inning.
After the first two batters of the inning were unable to reach base, Falls reached on a two-out single to left and was replaced by courtesy runner Haberberger.
DiPietro then hit what appeared to be a routine fly ball to shallow right field, but the fly out was dropped by Selma right fielder to give the Nittany Lions runners on the corners with two outs, as DiPietro was replaced by John White at first.
Lance Pennington drove a ball down the first base line under the glove of Selma’s first baseman to bring Haberberger and White in to score and stretch the lead to 7-3 heading into the final inning.
Selma then attempted to mount a comeback in the seventh, as the Bulldogs’ first two batters reached on a pair of singles, forcing DuBois starter Corl out of the game.
Corl finished the game with six innings pitched, two earned runs on nine hits and four strikeouts.
Thomas Plummer entered the game out of the bullpen and forced a 6-4-3 double play on his only batter faced.
Blaise Roush then took the mound and recorded the game’s final out on a fly out to right field to secure the win for DuBois.
Calliari said the comeback win means a lot for his team, and the entire community and is happy to see his team’s hard work pay off.
With the win, DuBois will face Cleary today at 3 p.m. in a battle of 2-0 teams, as the winner advances to Thursday’s championship game.
Cleary moved to 2-0 for the tournament with a 9-3 win over top-seeded Cincinnati-Clermont.
In other action Tuesday, Selma defeated Apprentice School 2-1 in the opening game of the day, a contest that was originally scheduled to be played Monday night.
Florida National eliminated Bluefield State with a 12-0 win in five innings.
Wright State-Lake defeated College of St. Joseph 10-3 in an elimination game, but was then eliminated by Apprentice School 6-0 in a game at the senior league field at City Park.
Apprentice School and Cincinnati-Clermont look to stay alive in the tournament as they face off in an elimination game today at 10 a.m.
