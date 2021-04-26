With the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Tournament on the horizon, the PSU DuBois softball team put together a key 4-2 weekend that has them in position to host a first round playoff game.
DuBois split doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday against PSU Schuylkill and won two games vs. PSU Scranton on Sunday at Heindl Field.
Penn State DuBois opened the weekend with a 6-0 win against Schuylkill Friday afternoon at home as junior Lizzy Scott tossed a one-hit shutout. She struck out nine and walked three.
DuBois got all the offense Scott needed with a three-run bottom of the first before tacking on three insurance runs in the sixth.
Aspen Bishop powered the hosts, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Brittney Williams had a hit and RBI, while Malliah Schreck smacked a triple and scored.
Schuykill turned the tables on DuBois in Game 2 as the home team mustered just four hits and a run against Sierra Santarsiero, who also threw the opener for the visitors. She struck out seven and walked one in the win after allowing six runs, four earned, on five hits while striking out four in Game 1.
Williams suffered the loss for DuBois, as she started and went the first three innings. She gave up six runs, five earned on seven hits. Brooke Harvey tossed the final four innings and allowed two runs, both earned, on six hits.
The teams were right back at it on Saturday with a pair of games at Schuylkill, and once again split the two contests with DuBois winning the opener and Schuylkill the night cap.
Scott got the start in Game 1 again and looked on her way to another shutout as she and her teammates led 4-0 after five. However, Schuylkill plated four unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game before DuBois won it with a run in the seventh. DuBois committed four errors in the game.
Bishop had two hits again, including a double, and drove in a pair. Skylar Ceprish also had two hits for DuBois, while Larissa James-LaBranche smashed a solo home run. Williams also had a hit and RBI.
Scott wound up with her second win of the weekend, allowing the four unearned runs on 10 hits while striking out five and walking none.
Both teams pounded out 10 hits in Game 2 Saturday, but it was Schuylkill who got them at the right time in a 6-2 victory.
Santarsiero threw her third complete game of the weekend and got her second win, allowing two runs, one earned, on 10 hits while striking out two and walking one. She did pitch in Saturday’s opener as well, getting the final out in the top of the seventh for her squad.
Bishop, Scott and Cierra O’Shell all had two hits in the loss for DuBois. Harvey added a single and had the lone RBI for her team. She also suffered the loss, allowing six runs, just one earned, on eight hits in four innings of work.
DuBois followed that tough four-game series up with a pair of 15-0, 4-inning victories Sunday at home against Penn State Scranton. Details on those two wins were not available Sunday night.
DuBois (19-9 overall, 14-8 in East) is scheduled to play another doubleheader at Scranton today, and with a pair of wins, locks up second place in the PSUAC East Division and earns a first round game against East No. 3 seed PSU Hazleton (15-9) .
Should DuBois host Hazleton, that game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday for 1 p.m. at Heindl Field. Penn State Brandywine (17-5) is tops in the east Division.
DuBois closes out its regular season Wednesday with a doubleheader against West Division foe PSU Beaver.