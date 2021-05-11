DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team had a 2-1 lead against Penn State Brandywine and was three outs away from putting itself into the Penn State University Athletic Conference Championship game Tuesday morning. But the five-time defending champions Brandywine had other plans at Heindl Field Monday, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning en route to a 3-2 victory.
“Give them credit,” PSU DuBois head coach Jason Kern said. “They’re a good team. That’s the reason why they’re five-time champions.”
DuBois asserted itself early against Brandywine as Skylar Ceprish led the game off with a single up the middle. Two batters later, Aspen Bishop went yard for a two-run homer that was just stayed fair down the left field line, giving DuBois a quick 2-0 lead.
However, that was all the runs that DuBois would plate in the game, relying on its defense and pitcher Lizzy Scott to carry them the rest of the way.
Scott only allowed six hits on the day — three of which came in the final inning — and struck out eight.
Brandywine got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning as Meghan Ferry hit a double down the left field line. Payton Landis then hit a ground-rule double that one hopped over the fence to cut the DuBois lead to 2-1.
That’s where the score would stay for the next couple of innings, with DuBois missing out on a chance to extend the lead in the top of the fifth.
Skylar Ceprish led off the fifth inning with a double to the gap, but tried to turn it into a triple before the ball was thrown in and she was picked off trying to get back to second.
“We made some base running mistakes,” PSU DuBois head coach Jason Kern said. “One of them was on me. Skylar’s was on me. I didn’t hold up the stop sign early enough for her. I take all the blame in the world for that. You’ve got to capitalize and we didn’t.”
Brooke Harvey and Bishop followed up with singles immediately thereafter, as Ceprish would’ve likely scored had she not been tagged out. But with Harvey and Bishop on, DuBois couldn’t get anything else going and Brandywine ended the threat. Bishop’s single that inning would turn out to be the last hit of the game for DuBois, as Brandwine pitcher Rebecca Sorrentino shut down DuBois the rest of the way.
With the DuBois offense remaining at a standstill, it was down to the pitching and defense to put the game away. However, Haley Grossi led the bottom of the seventh off with a triple that just dropped on the left field line. The throw to third was called safe — as Kern said afterwards he strongly disagreed with the call.
“I have said this all year that officiating has been subpar all year,” Kern said. “It’s a continued embarrassment to our conference when an official can’t get a call right when there’s three of them out there. That girl was clearly out at third and I hope they watch the video later and they’ll see that. Brooke, my third baseman, would tell me the truth. She said she tagged her before she was even to the bag. It’s an absolute shame that an official can cost us the game and that’s exactly what happened.”
With no outs and Grossi on third, Lianna DeDios laid down a bunt that turned into an RBI single to tie things up at 2-2 — as the hesitation to throw home allowed DeDios to get to first. Sarah Moore then lined out to a diving Ceprish, who in turn almost got a double play at first.
A sac bunt by Farrell Everett advanced DeDios to second base. That’s when Rachel Cherubini hit a walkoff single up the middle, plating DeDios and allowing Brandywine to advance to the PSUAC Championship Tuesday morning.
That sent DuBois to the loser’s bracket as they would then face a Penn State Mont Alto team they defeated 16-8 just a day earlier.
“Mont Alto, we handled them last night but that doesn’t mean we’re going to handle them today,” Kern said prior to the Mont Alto contest. “They’re coming off a win and we’re coming off a defeat. So it’s just a matter of keeping our heads up and winning and then winning two games tomorrow.”
Unfortunately that wouldn’t be the case, as Mont Alto took down DuBois 10-6.
After Mont Alto took an early 2-0 lead, DuBois would battle back and took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third. But Mont Alto answered right back — scoring three runs in the bottom of the third for a 5-3 lead and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
The score was eventually 10-4 heading into the top of the seventh for DuBois’ last ditch effort. Karly Rumsky doubled to center field, scoring Scott. Harvey then grounded out but played Rumsky to make it 10-6. That was all DuBois could get, however, and they were eliminated from the PSUAC tournament.
DuBois falls to 25-11 on the year and will now await an opponent for the USCAA Small College World Series that kicks off in DuBois on May 16.
PENN STATE BRANDYWINE 3,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 200 000 0 — 2
Brandywine 000 100 2 — 3
Two outs when winning run scored.
PSU DuBois—2
Skylar Ceprish 2b 4130, Brooke Harvey 3b 3010, Aspen Bishop dp 3122, Malliah Schreck ss 3010, Cierra O’Shell cf 3000, Brittney Williams 1b 2010, Hailey Kuhn pr 0000, Larissa James-LeBranche c 3000, Lizzy Scott p 3000, Maddie LeGrys lf 3000, Karly Rumsky rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-2-8-2.
PSU Brandywine—3
Rachel Cherubini rf 4011, Meghan Ferry cf 3110, Destiny Brophy 3b 3000, Payton Landis 1b 3021, Rebecca Sorrentino p 3000, Haley Grossi ss 3110, Lianna DeDios 2b 3111, Sarah Moore lf 3000, Farrell Everett dp 2000, Lexi Galli 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-3-6-3.
Errors: DuBois 2, Brandywine 0. LOB: DuBois 6, Brandywine 4. 2B: Williams, Ceprish; Ferry, Landis. 3B: Grossi. HR: Bishop. SAC: Harvey; Everett. SB: Schreck, Scott.
Pitching
DuBois: Lizzy Scott-6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Brandywine: Rebecca Sorrentino-7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sorrentino. Losing pitcher: Scott.
PENN STATE MONT ALTO 10,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 6
Score by Innings
DuBois 021 102 0 — 6
Mont Alto 203 230 x — 10
PSU DuBois—6
Skylar Ceprish 2b 4021, Brooke Harvey p-dp 4002, Aspen Bishop 3b 4010, Hailey Kuhn pr 0000, Malliah Schreck ss 4000, Cierra O’Shell cf 4120, Brittney Williams 1b 4010, Larissa James-LeBranche c 3120, Lizzy Scott dp-p 3220, Karly Rumsky lf 3222, Maddie LeGrys lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-6-12-5.
PSU Mont Alto—10
Kirsten Dell cf 3110, Chelsea Cover c 5121, McKenna Sas rf 3110, Destiny Hall ss 4220, Skye Herring 3b 3023, Michia Herman pr 0100, Leah Blount 1b 3111, Emily Sicinski lf 4110, Karli Snyder 2b 2111, Chloe Sullivan dp 2112, Cerinne Furniss dp 0000, Katie McCauslin p (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-10-12-8.
Errors: DuBois 3, Mont Alto 3. 2B: Rumsky; Snyder. SB: Ceprish 2, O’Shell; Sas, Hall, Herman. CS: O’Shell; Sicinski.
Pitching
DuBois: Brooke Harvey-3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Lizzy Scott-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Mont Alto: Katie McCauslin-7 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: McCauslin. Losing pitcher: Harvey.