DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team enjoyed a big weekend against PSUAC East Division foe Penn State Hazleton, as DuBois won three of four games in home and away doubleheaders to move into first place in the division.
The teams split a pair of games at Hazleton on Friday, with the hosts winning the opener, 5-2, and DuBois taking the night cap, 10-1 in five innings.
Friday’s opener was a classic pitchers’ duel between DuBois’ Lizzy Scott and Hazleton’s Cassidy Lentz.
DuBois led 2-1 after four innings, scoring single runs in the third (on Aspen Bishop sac fly) and fourth (on an error).
However, Hazleton got to Scott for three runs in the bottom of the fourth before tacking on an insurance run in the sixth to come away with the 5-2 victory.
Both pitchers went the distance, with Lentz holding DuBois to just the two runs, one earned, on three hits in seven innings of work.
Malliah Schreck had a double in the loss for the visitors.
DuBois answered back in a big way in the Game 2 on Friday, as the offense exploded for 10 runs on 12 hits. DuBois jumped on Hazleton starter Rebecca Baum for two runs in the first, then added five more in the second and never looked backed.
Schreck had a RBI single in the first, while in the second Brooke Harvey and Cierra O’Shell each ripped RBI doubles, Bishop singled home a run and Skylar Ceprish belted a two-run homer,
Schreck and Bishop each collected three hits, with Schreck having three RBIs and Bishop two. O’Shell had two hits and two RBIs, while Harvey had a pair of hits and the one RBI.
Harvey went the distance in the circle for the win. She allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking three.
DuBois carried that momentum home with them, as it pulled out a pair of one-run victories — 6-5 and 2-1 — Saturday at Heindl Field to win the weekend series.
Scott and DuBois got some revenge against Lentz in Saturday’s opener, although Hazleton made things interesting in the seventh inning.
DuBois appeared to be in control as it took a 6-0 lead to the seventh behind Scott, but Hazleton put together a rally that saw them score five runs, three, earned, off Scott in the seventh.
However, Scott was able to finish off the compete-game victory as DuBois held on to win, 6-5. Scott allowed nine hits in the win while striking out eight and walking four.
As for the DuBois offense, it had three times as many hits (9) as it did Friday vs. Lentz. Bishop, Ceprish and Karly Rumsky all finished with two hits, with Bishop and Ceprish driving in a run. O’Shell added a triple and RBI.
DuBois then completed the sweep on Saturday as Harvey outdueled Baum in the circle in Game 2 as DuBois won 2-1.
Harvey allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out three and walking two.
Baum also threw a nice game, giving up a pair of earned runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking two.
DuBois scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first, while Hazleton’s came in the fourth.
Bishop, Ceprish and Schreck all had two hits in the win, with Bishop having a triple and RBI. Harvey added a triple, while Madison LeGrys had a double.
With the 3-1 weekend against Hazleton, DuBois (10-4) moved ahead of Hazleton (11-5) into first place in the East based on winning percentage with Hazleton having played two more games to this point.
DuBois hosts Penn State Brandywine for a doubleheader on Tuesday at Heindl Field.