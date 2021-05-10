DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team beat PSU Mont Alto and Mother Nature Sunday morning, as its 16-8 victory landed DuBois in today’s winners’ bracket finals of the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Tournament.
The two teams hit the turf at Heindl Field for a 9 a.m. contest on a cold morning that brought with it a steady rain as the game progressed. Those showers caused some issues late for DuBois, which held a commanding 16-1 lead entering the bottom of the fifth before Mont Alto pushed seven runs across to set the final.
Rain turned to snow shortly after the game ended and the decision was made to postpone the rest of the day’s slate and resume today. That may benefit DuBois as it awaits to see who it will play in the winners; bracket finals at 3 p.m.
Penn State New Kensington (No. 3 West) battles PSU Brandywine (No. 1 East) at 10 a.m. in the other winners’ bracket game to see who advances to meet DuBois. Either way, that winner will now play two games today, while DuBois only has one.
The championship game and if-necessary games are scheduled to be played Tuesday at 9 a.m. and shortly thereafter if a second game is needed.
“We knew Mont Alto doesn’t have that much experience on turf, so couple that with the wet conditions, we tried to use that to our advantage because we’re use to it,” said PSU DuBois coach Jason Kern. “We’re confident with any pitcher we put out there, it’s just with these conditions you just don’t know sometimes.
“We were fortunate and put the ball in play more. We had 14 hits to their seven and they made six errors. Our girls just made more plays than theirs today.”
DuBois broke out the bats early as it scored four runs in each of the first two innings to grab an 8-0 lead.
Skylar Ceprish led off the game with a double and promptly scored on a single by Brooke Harvey, who was thrown out trying to take second on the play.
Aspen Bishop and Malliah Schreck then reached on back-to-back errors, while Cierra O’Shell walked to load the bases with one out. Brittney Williams followed with a single to right that plated both Karly Rumsky, who came in to ru nfor Bishop, and Schreck.
Larissa James-LaBranche then reached on a fielder’s choice that scored O’Shell to make it 4-0.
DuBois Lizzy Scott quickly retired the side in order in the bottom of the first, then her offense went back to work in the second.
Madison LeGrys led off with a single, but back-to-back fielder’s choices resulted in a pair of outs and left Harvey standing at first. She scored from there when Bishop ripped a double to left-center. Schreck followed with a double of her own to left-center to chase home Bishop to put DuBois up 6-0.
O’Shell kept the inning rolling with two outs as she singled home Schreck, then scored on a single by James-LaBranche to make it 8-0.
Mont Alto got on the board in the bottom of the second when Destiny Hall led off the inning with a triple and scored on a single by Skye Herring.
The score stayed 8-1 into the fourth when DuBois tacked on two more runs thanks to a Mont Alto error.
DuBois pushed its lead to 16-1 with six more runs in the fifth.
LeGrys again led off with a single, while Ceprish reached on an error. DuBois again made Mot Alto pay for a miscue as Bishop doubled home LeGrys and a triple by Schreck plated both Ceprish and Bishop.
O’Shell followed with a walk before Hailey Kuhn, who came in to run for Schreck, scored on a wild pitch. Pinch-hitter Jordan Bundy later played O’Shell with a single, while pinch-hitter Tanisha Myers drew a bases-loaded walk to force home DuBois’ 16th and final run.
Schreck finished 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Bishop had a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while O’Shell and LeGrys also had a two hits each. O’Shell collected her 100th career college hit in the game.
DuBois looked to be on cruise control at that point, as Scott had allowed just te one run on four hits in the first four innings.
However, the wheels came off a little for DuBois in the bottom of the fifth as Mont Alto scored seven runs, five of which were unearned, on three hits and two errors. Kirsten Dell had a RBI single in the inning, while Emily Sicinski hit a two-run double.
Scott went the distance to get the win. She allowed eight runs, three earned, on seven hits while striking out six and walking just two.
“Getting this game may actually be to our advantage because the original plan was to get a lead and put Brooke Harvey in to pitch and save Lizzy for the next game,” said Kern. “Well, with the weather, Brooke was having trouble feeling her hands warming up in the bullpen and gripping the ball.
“So, we just rolled with Lizzy. She threw over 50 pitches in inning five alone and at that point knew she wasn’t going to start the second game (if played Sunday). So, we’re okay with it being postponed (to today), because you don’t want to decide a conference champion in weather like that.
“I do want to say I feel horrible for Brooklyn Wagner, Penn State Mont Alto’s shortstop. She’s a sweet kid and terrific player, and she suffered a knee injury rounding first in the game today.
“Also, I’m resly proud of Cierra O’Shell. When the all-conference teams came out this week we were fortunate enough to get seven on the First Team, but this was the first year Cierra didn’t make it.
“She took it kind of hard at the ebd of last week not getting it, and I told her I think you’re an all-conference player and let’s go out there in tournament and show the you are. She responded today and went 2-for-2 and scored three runs and collected her 100th career hit, which is pretty cool.”