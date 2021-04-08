SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — The Penn State DuBois softball team made the trek out east Wednesday to battle division foe Penn State Schuylkill and came away with a doubleheader sweep to stay in the hunt for an Easy Division crown.
DuBois won the opener 12-1, scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh to break open what was a 5-1 contest. The visitors then completed the sweep with a 14-6, 6-inning victory in game two.
DuBois was powered by the trio of Skylar Ceprish, Malliah Schreck and Aspen Bishop.
Ceprish went 6-for-10 between the two games with a doubles and four RBIs. Those four runs batted in made her Penn State DuBois’ all-time RBI leader with 52. Laura Fatula held the mark with 51.
Schreck was 5-for-9 with a double, her first collegiate home run and four RBIs, while Bishop continued her strong season by going 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
Lizzy Scott went the distance in the circle in game 1. She allowed just one run (earned) on six hits while striking out nine and walking four. Scott recently earned conference pitcher of the week honors for a second time this season.
Schreck was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the opener, while Bishop finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Ceprish and Cierra O’Shell added two hits and two RBIs, with Ceprish belting a double.
In the second game, Brooke Harvey and Brittney Williams split time in the circle for DuBois.
Harvey tossed the first four innings to earn the win. She allowed six runs, all earned, on nine hits while striking out two and walking three. Williams threw two scoreless innings, giving up a pair of hits while striking out three and walking one.
Ceprish went 4-for-5 in game 2 with two RBIs and four runs scored. She pulled even with Fatula in career RBIs on a run-scoring single in the first, then passed the former PSU DuBois standout with a RBI single in the fifth that scored O’Shell.
Harvey helped her own cause with a 4-for-4 game, driving in a run and scoring two. Williams and Cayleigh Huffman each had two hits, with Williams driving in three and Huffman two.
DuBois (12-4 overall, 7-3 in PSUAC east) currently sits in second place in the East behind PSU Hazleton, which sports a 10-2 division mark. DuBois was moved to the East Division prior to the season.
DuBois has a huge weekend upcominfg as it plays four games against Hazleton, contests that will likely decide the east regular season champion. The teams play a doubleheader at Hazleton on Friday and a pair of games at Heindl Field on Saturday.