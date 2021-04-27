DUNMORE — The Penn State DuBois softball team captured a pair of mercy-rule victories Monday in a doubleheader sweep at PSU Scranton that sealed second place in the PSUAC East Division.
DuBois won the two three-inning games 17-0 and 19-0 to finish with an East Division record of 16-8, one game ahead of third-place finisher Penn State Hazleton 915-9). The two wins completed a four-game sweep of a home and away twin bill that kicked off Sunday in DuBois. The game two win was also the 50th for the program and head coach Jason Kern.
Penn State DuBois will now host Hazleton in the opening round if the PSUAC Tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Heindl Field. The winner advances to the second weekend of the tourney, which will be held at Heindl Field on May 9-10, and play east No. 1 Brandywine (17-5) in what becomes a double-elimination event at that point.
DuBois’ Lizzy Scott tossed a pair of one-hit shutout on the day. She struck out eight and walked one in the opener and had six strikeouts and walk in Game 2.
Her offense did the rest as DuBois outscored Scranton, 66-0, in the four games. DuBois collected a pair of 15-0, 4-inning victories on Sunday.
DuBois coupled 16 hits with eight Scranton errors to score its 17 runs in the opener.
Seven different DuBois players — Brooke Harvey, Skylar Ceprish, Aspen Bishop, Malliah Schreck, Cierra O’Shell, Karly Rumsky and Madison LeGrys — had two hits in the opener.
Ceprish blasted a home run and had three RBIs, while Bishop had two doubles and RBIs. Schreck and O’Shell added a triple and double, respectively, with both of them driving in a pair of runs. Rumsky finished with three RBIs, while LeGrys had two.
DuBois pounded out 20 hits in the second game, which featured a 13-run top of the second.
Bishop and O’Shell each went 4-for-4 to lead the DuBois attack. Bishop smacked a double and drove in four, while O’Shell legged out a triple and had two RBIs.
Teammate Jordan Bundy finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Ceprish, Scott and Cayleigh Huffman all had two hits. Huffman collected four RBIs and Ceprish two, while Larissa James-LaBranche added a double and four RBIs.
Penn State DuBois closes out its regular season Wednesday with a home doubleheader against West Division foe Penn State Beaver.