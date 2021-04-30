DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team closed outs its regular season Wednesday with a home sweep of PSU Beaver in a non-conference/division battle at Heindl Field.
DuBois won the opener 6-0 behind a dominant pitching performance by Lizzy Scott, then completed the sweep with a 13-5, 6-inning mercy rule victory.
Game 1 was all about Scott, as she tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out a career-high 17 batters — all while facing just 22 batters in the game. The one-hitter was her third in her past three games.
Scott nows lead the nation in the USCAA in wins (15), strikeouts (145) and ERA (1.26).
DuBois gave Scott all the offensive support she needed with a four-run bottom of the first before adding on insurance runs in the third and fourth innings.
All told, DuBois pounded out 10 hits in the win, led by Skylar Ceprish who was 3-for-4 with two triples. Brooke Harvey and Malliah Schreck each went 2-for-3 with Harvey driving in a run and Schreck scoring twice.
Cierra O’Shell had a hit and two RBIs, while Brittney Williams collected a pair of RBIs withouy a hit.
DuBois opened strong in the second game, scoring twice in the bottom of the first. However, Beaver countered with a run in the second and four more in the third against DuBois starter Harvey.
Beaver’s 5-2 lead proved to be short-lived though, as DuBois exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the third to regain the lead at 9-5. It was all DuBois from there.
Harvey kept Beaver off the scoreboard from there, tossing three straight scoreless innings while her offense scored twice in the fourth and one run each in the fifth and sixth to win via the 8-run mercy rule after six innings.
O’Shell went 4-for-4 with a double and triple in the night cap, driving in two and scoring three times. Ceprish also had another big game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Harvey helped her own cause going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Schreck and Williams also collected two hits. Williams knocked in a pair, while Schreck had a double and three runs.
Harvey went the distance in the circle to get the win. She allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits while striking three and walking one.
Ceprish finished the doubleheader 6-for-7 with a double, triple, three RBIs and five runs scored, while O’Shell was 5-for-6 with a triple, four RBIs and threee runs.
Harvey and Schreck each collected four hits in the two wins, with Harvey having three RBIs and Schreck five runs scored.
DuBois finished the regular season with a 23-9 record and went 16-8 in PSUAC East Division games. DuBois (No. 2 seed in East) hosts Penn State Hazleton (No. 3 in East) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Heindl Field in the opener round of the PSUAC Tournament.
The contest is an elimination game. The winner advances to battle East No. 1 seed Penn State Brandywine in Game 3 of the double-elimination portion of the tournament, which will be held at Heindl Field on May 9-10.
Beaver, the second seed in the West Division, hosts PSU New Kensington (No. 3 West) in the other single-elimination game on Saturday.