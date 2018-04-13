April 10, 2018 is a date that will forever hold a special place in the history of the Penn State DuBois softball program.
It marks the day the fledgling program captured its first wins on field, and that doubleheader sweep Tuesday at Penn State New Kensington could prove to be a key turning point for the Lady Lions under new head coach Jason Kern.
DuBois (2-8) beat New Kensington, 13-5, in Tuesday’s opener for the program’s first-ever win, then rallied from an early 3-0 deficit in Game 2 to collect win No. 2 in a hard fought 9-7 contest.
“We knew we were close, but we just could not get over the hump and get a victory,” said Kern. “In three of our games this year, we led by five or more runs and ended up losing.”
The program started play last season with a small roster and injuries forced the team to cancel the majority of its season after playing just a handful of games. Then head coach Megan Thomas stepped away from the program in the offseason, leaving assistant Lauresa Gulvas to hold the young squad together until Kern was named the new head coach back in October.
“I told my Assistant Coach Lauresa Gulvas these first two wins were for her, for all the hard work she put in during the off-season when the program was searching for a new head coach,” said Kern. “She has been here since the beginning as an assistant last year and really kept the players together during the off-season and handled the off-season workouts until I was hired.
“She deserves a lot of credit, and she will be a fantastic head coach one day.”
That late hire left little room for recruiting for this season, and the result was DuBois entered the 2018 season with yet another small roster (12 players). To compound things, DuBois once again entered year No. 2 with no players who were high school pitchers.
However, a trio of position players — DuBois Area graduates Autumn Shaffer (infielder) and Lauren Fatula (infielder/outfielder) and Brockway grad Adrianna Terwilliger (catcher)— stepped up to learn the position which can take years to master.
The group has experienced the expected growing pains in the circle, but Shaffer’s hard work paid off Tuesday as she earned the “W” in the program’s first victories.
“Autumn Shaffer has done an excellent job of embracing the pitching role despite not pitching since middle school,” said Kern. “We lost our pitcher two weeks before the season started, and it’s been a challenge to find pitchers on the team.
“Shaffer, Laura Fatula and Adrianna Terwilliger accepted the challenge, and lately Shaffer has been the most consistent pitcher.”
DuBois jumped on New Kensington early in Game 1 Tuesday and led 5-1 after two innings. DuBois didn’t let up from there and kept the pedal down, scoring 13 runs on 16 hits in the victory.
Terwilliger led that offensive attack, going 4-for-6 with a double, home run and six RBIs. Fatula and Cierra O’Shell each had three hits. Fatula smacked two doubles and drove in three runs, while O’Shell had a double, RBI and three runs scored.
Shaffer, who had a double and two RBIs, went the distance in the circle. She allowed five runs, all earned, on 12 hits while walking four.
Fatula started game 2 in the circle but lasted just one-third on an inning, allowing three runs on three walks. Shaffer then relieved her former high school teammate and pitched the rest of the game.
Shaffer allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and seven walks in 6 2/3 innings. That effort allowed DuBois to rally for nine runs over the final three innings to pull out the 9-7 victory.
Terwilliger, Fatula and Morgan Uhl all had two hits in the win, with Fatula and Koren McCullough each hitting doubles. Uhl and McCullough had two RBIs a piece.
“When I was hired in October and met the team for the first time, I told them that every single one of them was going to be part of something special and be part of a team that got the program’s first-ever victory,” said Kern. “I feel so happy for the ladies because this is something no one will ever take away from them for the rest of their lives.
“The game ball is going in the trophy case in the gym foyer. That is something that they can be proud of and down the road can tell their kids and their grand kids that they were part of something special.”
With its first two wins under its belt, DuBois is set to return to action today at home with a doubleheader against Penn State Mont Alto. The first game is set to begin at 4 p.m.
