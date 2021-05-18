DuBOIS — The USCAA Small College World Series kicked off Sunday night with the annual home derbies for baseball and softball, an event during which the USCAA announced its major award winners, All-American Teams and Academic All-American honorees for both baseball and softball.
Penn State DuBois was well-represented among all three categories, as the school’s two program’s combined to win three major awards as well as have eight All-Conference players and a host of Academic All-Americans.
The on the field accolades were headlined by Lady Lion junior pitcher Lizzy Scott being named the USCAA Softball Player of the Year and Tom Calliari being tabbed USCAA Baseball Coach of the Year.
Lion Senior Brandon Orsich also was named the USCAA Baseball Student Athlete of the Year. He is the second PSU DuBois player in four years to garner the prestigious award, joining former teammate Brandon Gettig, who won it in 2018.
Scott (17-4), a West Branch graduate, has been a workhorse all season for the Lady Lions and won the pitching triple crown en route to earning national Player of the Year honors.
She led the USCAA in wins (17), ERA (1.50) and strikeouts (164) while throwing 121 innings. Scott also is hitting .250 (16-for-64) in half the plate appearances compared to some of DuBois’ starters.
Calliari has been the driving force behind the PSU DuBois baseball team having instant credibility and success since the program was reinstated prior to the 2016 season. He has led the Nittany Lions to a 26-5 record this season and their third straight Penn State university Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Tournament title.
Calliari’s Lions are also seeking their third straight USCAA national title this week and have reached the Small College World Series all five years since the program returned — with the event not being held last year when the season was canceled in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott and Orsich, the ace of the staff for their respective teams, also were among five First Team All-American for the DuBois squads. Scott was a Second Team All-American in 2019.
Orsich, a Clearfield grad, was joined as a baseball First Team All-American by fellow senior Toner Corl (infielder, Central Mountain), while senior Dan Stauffer (utility player, Elk County Catholic) and junior Trevor Hanna (infielder/pitcher, Central Mountain) were name to the Second Team. Corl was a Second Team selection in 2019.
Orisch (7-1) leads all pitchers in the USCAA with his seven wins entering the World Series and ranked fifth in strikeouts with 45. He also sports a 2.61 ERA in a team-high 48 innings and has thrown three completed games on the season.
As for Corl, he is the spark plug at the top of the Nittany Lions lineup and leads the team in every major offensive category but doubles while being a a strong defender at shortstop (6 errors in 138 total chances with 85 assists).
He entered the week with at .416 batting average (42-for-101) with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 37 RBIs and 30 runs scored. Corl also is 2-0 on the mound wiith a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings of work.
Stauffer, who plays all over the infield — including pitcher and catcher, is hitting .373 (31-for-83) with a team-high 13 doubles, two homers, 25 RBIs and 29 runs scored. The senior also is 2-0 on the mound and has one save while posting a 2.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts in just 6 2/3 innings.
Hanna is a key two-way player for DuBois in regards to being a middle infielder and pitcher while also being another good bat that has lengthened the Lions’ lineup this season.
He sports a .338 average (25-for-74) with six doubles, one homer, 25 RBIs 13 runs scored and has a .982 fielding percentage (2 errors in 113 total chances with68 assists). On the mound, Hanna is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 18 striekouts in 30 innings or work.
On the softball side, Scott is joined as a First Team All-American by junior Skylar Ceprish (infielder, West Branch and sophomore Aspen Bishop (designated player, Clearfield). Either Ceprish or Bishop are first or second on the teams in just about every major offensive category
Ceprish entered the World Series hitting .496 (60-for-121) with eight doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 33 RBIs and 43 runs scored. Ceprish ranks fourth in the USCAA in batting average and tied for fourth in homers.
Bishop sports a .488 average (60-for-123) with an impressive 21 doubles, three triples, three homers, 48 RBIs and 44 runs scored. She leads the country in the USCAA in RBIs and ranks fifth in batting average.
Lady Lion sophomore shortstop Malliah Schreck (Cranberry) was selected a Second Team All-American. Schreck entered the World Series batting .415 (51-for-123) with 10 doubles, eight triples, one homer, 25 RBIs and 40 runs scored.
Penn State DuBois also had 19 Academic All-Americans between its two programs.
Eleven of those came on the baseball side in Orsich, Corl, Stauffer, Hanna, Thayne Morgan, Zane Morgan, LKle Salvo, Tyler Yough, Jake Allen, Cole Breon and Dylan Treaster,
The softball team had eight in Ceprish, Schreck, Adriana Azzato, Jordan Bundy, Cayleigh Huffman, Larissa James-LaBranche, Cierra O’Shell and Karly Rumsky.