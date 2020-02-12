DuBOIS — Central Penn used a dominant performance in the middle quarters to pull away on its way to a 75-62 victory over Penn State DuBois Tuesday evening.
The Lady Lions, who have now lost six of their last eight games after starting the season 10-3, trailed by just three (21-18) after one quarter of play before being outscored 16-10 in the second quarter and 26-12 in the third on the way to the 13-point defeat.
The Lady Knights led for most of the night, as DuBois (12-9) took its lone lead of the night at the 6:14 mark of the opening quarter when Lexey Shick, who accounted for five of the home side’s first seven points, scored to put it up 7-6.
DuBois kept things close for the remainder of the opening frame, getting the deficit down to one point on a few occasions including on a bucket in the final minute from Sydney Shaw.
The visitors then scored the final points of the first quarter just before the buzzer to take a three-point advantage into the second quarter.
“We didn’t start out playing aggressively like we needed to,” PSU DuBois head coach Pat Lewis said. “We knew they (Central Penn) were going to be very physical and the second half I thought we did a lot better job, the girls worked hard.”
“The first half, they just beat us by being tougher, but the second half I thought we played very even.”
After Malliah Schreck got the Lady Lions within three (31-28) with a basket with 4:14 left in the first half, the visitors closed the second quarter on a 6-0 run to take a nine-point lead into the half.
Schreck finished tied for a game-high in points with 18 to lead the Lady Lions, while Shick added 12 and Skylar Ceprish and Shaw added 11 points apiece for the home side.
Things then began to get away from the Lady Lions in the third quarter, as they were outscored by 14 points in the frame.
Most of that deficit came on a 15-2 run by Central Penn to open the second half as it quickly stretched its lead out to 22 (52-30) just 4:26 into the third quarter.
The Lady Knights maintained their 20-plus point lead throughout the third quarter and took a 63-40 advantage into the final quarter of play.
DuBois did not go down without a fight, as after falling behind 25 in the final frame it battled back with an 11-1 run to bring the deficit back down to 15.
Ceprish eventually brought the scoring to an end with a field goal in the closing minute to bring the final score to 75-62.
The Lady Lions finished the game just 23-of-70 (32.9 percent) from the field, while Central Penn went 35-of-68 (51.5 percent) from the floor in the win.
“I was very pleased with our girls in the second half, I thought we worked hard and played hard,” Lewis said. “We needed a game like this, prior to the PSUAC playoffs.”
Lewis noted that his team needs one win over its final three games in order to clinch third place in the West Division for the conference playoffs.
DuBois will look to secure that victory and snap a two-game losing streak Saturday as it hosts Penn State New Kensington at 1 p.m.