DuBOIS — With last year’s college baseball season canceled in the early the stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn Sate DuBois entered this year as not only the two-time defending PSUAC Tournament champions but also the two-time reigning USCAA national champs.
And, DuBois showed why Sunday morning as it put its postseason experience and moxie on display in a lopsided 14-4 come-from-behind victory against Penn State Schuylkill at Showers Field in an elimination game in the PSUAC Tournament.
The teams entered the matchup as the No. 2 seeds — DuBois in the West and Schuylkll in the East — having lost to the No. 1 seed in their respective divisions in opening weekend of play in the event.
DuBois sent its ace, Brandon Orisch, to the mound for yet another big postseason start, but Schuylkill was able to get the righty on this cold, early Sunday morning.
The visitors jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and eventually scored four runs, all earned, on eight hits off Orsich in 4 1/3 innings. He left the game trailing 4-1 with a runner on first but watched as his teammates picked him up in a big way like he has done so often for them throughout his career.
Morgan Bell relieved Orsich and needed just four pitches to induce an inning-ending double play off the bat of Garrett Lehman before a steady rain began to fall.
That rain proved to be a benefit for DuBois, as Schuylkill’s pitchers struggled to throw strikes in it, while DuBois’ hitters showed patience at the plate. The end result was a huge 10-run bottom of the fifth that featured five hits, five walks and three Schuylkill errors.
DuBois then scored three more times in the sixth to push its lead to 14-4 (there is no mercy rule in conference tourney). All told, DuBois scored 13 of its 14 runs and had eight of its 14 hits between the fifth and sixth innings.
Cory Lehman led the DuBois attack with a perfect 5-for-5 day that featured a double, RBI and three runs scores. Talon Falls finished 3-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBIs, while Toner Corl was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Bell wound up with the win despite throwing just four pitches, while lefty Braiden Blair finished off the win with two scoreless innings, allowing just a hit batsman while striking out three.
DuBois’ trio of pitchers walked just two despite the weather conditions, while a quartet of Schuylkill hurlers combined to walk seven.
“Our early at-bats allowed us to capitalize in the middle of the game,” said PSU DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “We executed well and had great at-bats today.”
Schuylkill jumped on Orsich for a run in the first to grab the lead.
Jake Leininger got things started with an innocent looking one-out single. Blayne Moyer then lined out to Corl, who tried to double-off Leininger. His throw was off the mark though, as Leininger advanced a base on the error.
Steele Fekette followed with a walk before Justin Mahalchick doubled down the right-field line to plate courtesy runner Charlie Buehler to make it 1-0. Orsich eventually got out of the jam on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.
DuBois tried to answer right back in the bottom half.
Lehman singled with one out and tried to score from first on a two-out double by Falls was thrown out at the plate.
Schuylkill carried that momentum into the second and increased its lead to 3-0 when Leininger doubled home a pair of runs.
Leininger then kept DuBois off the board in the second as the hosts left the bases loaded.
DuBois finally broke through in the third when Falls belted a two-out, solo homer to left-center. The damage could have been worse for Schuylkill, but Leininger got Joey DiPiertro to line into a double play right before Falls’ home run.
Both teams went quietly in the fourth, then Schuylkill tacked on a fourth run in the fifth when Mahalchick doubled with one out and scored on an Evan Kosar single to make it 4-1. Kosar’s hit spelled the end for Orsich, but Bell promptly ended the inning when he got the double-play ball.
At that point, the rain had begun to fall a little harder. But, those conditions did little dampen the spirits of the DuBois hitters as they put together their huge fifth-inning rally that won them the game.
Lehman started things with an infield single with one out and hustled around to third on a double by DiPietro. Leininger then fielded a comebacker hit by Falls for out No. 2, but lost his control from there. He walked Dan Stauffer to load the baes, then Trevor Hanna to force home a run.
Schuylkill made a switch on the mound at that point and brought in starting shortstop Steele Fekette. He didn’t fair any better, as he walked pinch-hitter Logan Wagner and Thayne Morgan to force in two more runs to tie the game at 4-4.
Schuylkill quickly made another change and brought in Dylan Stephen, but he couldn’t stop the damage either as Brett Beith reached on an error that would have ended the inning.
Instead, two runs scored and the flood gates opened for a big two-out rally as DuBois turned over its lineup. Corl stepped in and smacked a two-run single to make it an 8-4 game.
DuBois wasn’t quite done in the frame though.
Lehman kept things going with his second hit of the inning, while DiPietro walked to reload the bases. Stauffer then reached on another error that again permitted to runs to score before Stephen got a strikeout to end the inning.
Schuylkill never recovered from there as it found itself down 11-4 entering the sixth after leading 4-1 in the fifth.
Blair did the rest for DuBois with his two scoreless innings of relief, while the offense added three more insurance runs in the sixth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Corl and Lehman and a RBI single from DiPietro.
The remainder of Sunday’s games were then postponed as rain turned to snow in the DuBois area.
The tournament resumes today with three teams still remaining.
Penn State Mont Alto (No. 1 in West) and Penn State Brandywine (No. 1 in East) open the day at 10 a.m. in the winners’ bracket finals. The winner advances to the championship game, while the loser plays PSU DuBois in an elimination game at 1 p.m.
The championship game will be played at 4 p.m., with an if-necessary championship game taking place on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
PENN STATE DuBOIS 14,
PENN STATE SCHUYLKILL 4
Score by Innings
Schuylkill 120 010 0 — 4
DuBois 001 0(10)3 x — 14
PSU Schuylkill—4
Ethan Naftzinger 3b 3110, Jake Leininger p-2b 4122, Blayne Moyer 1b 4000, Steele Fekette ss-p-cf 3000, Justin Mahalchick rf 4121, Evan Kosar 2b-ss 2011, Garrett Lehman c 3010, Ryan Culbert cf-p 1000, Dylan Stephen p 1000, Colin Templin lf 2110. Totals: 27-4-8-4.
PSU DuBois—14
Toner Corl ss 5223, Cory Lehman 1b 5351, Joey DiPietro dh 4221, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Morgan Bell p 0000, Braiden Blair p 0000, Talon Falls 3b 4132, Josh Sorbera 3b 0000, Dan Stauffer rf 3110, Trevor Hanna 2b 2101, Zane Morgan c 2200, Logan Wagner ph 0000, Thayne Morgan lf 3111, Brett Beith cf 2100, Luke Salvo ph 1000. Totals: 32-14-14-10.
Errors: Schuylkill 4, DuBois 2. LOB: Schuylkill 6, DuBos 8. DP: Schuylkill 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Leininger, Mahalchick 2; Corl, C. Lehman, DiPietro, Falls. HR: Falls. SAC: Culbert, Beith. HBP: Kosar (by Orsich), Templin (by Blair). SB: Corl, Stauffer, Z. Morgan. CS: Buehler (by Z. Morgan).
Pitching
Schuylkill: Jake Leininger-4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Steele Fekette-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Dylan Stephen-1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Ryan Culbert-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Brandon Orsich-4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Morgan Bell-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Braiden Blair-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Bell. Losing pitcher: Leininger.