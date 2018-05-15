Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.