NORFOLK, Va. — Much like the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) did earlier this month, the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) is unveiling a one-time only All-Senior Team for each of its spring sports in lieu of the traditional spring All-American teams.
And, Penn State DuBois had three players — Brandon Orsich (pitcher), Vince McDowell (1B/DH) and Logan Johnson (pitcher) — named to the All-Senior Team for baseball that was released on Wednesday.
The organization made the decision to go the All-Senior Team route due to all spring sports being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 USCAA All-Senior Team, which featured 21 players, was chosen based on the cumulative career statistics and achievements of all senior players on schools within the organization.
All three players helped lead Penn State DuBois to back-to-back USCAA Small College Word Series titles in 2018 and 2019 and were part of three Small College World Series squads in their careers before their senior season seasons where cut short.
Orsich, who missed a large part of his sophomore season because of injury, never suffered a loss in a Penn State DuBois uniform. He sports a career record of 15-0 with 59 strikeouts, 21 walks and a 3.74 ERA in 113 innings.
His best season came as a junior, when he went 10-0 with 28 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 3.63 ERA in 57 innings.
Johnson, a lefty used largely as a reliever, posted a 7-2 career mark through games played this spring before the season was cancelled. He had 35 strikeouts and 14 walks with a 4.23 ERA in 61 2/3 innings. He was 4-0 as a sophomore.
As for McDowell, he provided the Lions with power at the plate throughout his career. He finished with a .316 average (55-for-174) with 16 doubles, eight homer runs and 63 RBIs.
McDowell, who hit .384 between his sophomore and juniors seasons, enjoyed his best campaign as a junior when he hit .395 (32-for-81) with nine doubles, six homers and 34 RBIs.
All three Nittany Lions, who also were named to the PSUAC All-Senior Team that was a combination of baseball and softball players, are eligible to return to Penn State DuBois next season of they choose to with spring athletes being granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
The USCAA All-Senior Softball Team is scheduled to be released today.