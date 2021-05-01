DuBOIS — It was a win or go-home scenario on Saturday at Heindl Field in the opening round of the PSUAC Softball Tournament between East No. 2 Penn State DuBois and East No. 3 Penn State Hazleton.
With both teams battling back-and-forth for the first five innings, DuBois broke things open with a five-run sixth inning en route to a 5-0 victory.
Lizzy Scott pitched a complete game four-hitter for DuBois, while also helping out her own cause with two hits and an RBI.
“She just keeps impressing,” PSU DuBois head coach Jason Kern said of Scott’s effort inside the circle. “The scary thing was we don’t think today was one of her best games. It’s hard to beat a 17 strikeout performance in her last performance with a one-hit shutout. But this team coming into it, we knew that we weren’t going to get many strikeouts.
“We spent many hours this week on the scouting reports and we knew they were going to put the ball in play.”
Hazleton left two runners on in the first, third and fourth innings — five of those which were in scoring position. With runners on second and third in the top of the first, Scott racked up consecutive strikeouts before Linsey Fisk hit it right to shortstop Malliah Schreck to get out of the first inning jam.
Runners were on second and third once again in the third inning with one out, but DuBois got out of another jam with two more putouts.
“I thought coach Bo Scott did a great job with the pitch calls and pitch selection — and we worked together with the scouting report this week to make sure the fielders were in the right position to make the plays,” Kern said. “We knew they were going to put the ball in play, it was just a matter of making the play.”
With each team battling back and forth, DuBois got going in the bottom of the sixth. With one out and no one on, Schreck hit a triple into the center/right field gap. Cierra O’Shell then hit a grounder to Hazleton shortstop Jess Lepore, but Schreck beat Lepore’s throw home and slid around catcher Fisk for a DuBois 1-0 lead.
“Malliah came up huge with that triple,” Kern said. “That’s what really started it. Then the dilemma was so we bunt C (O’Shell) or let her swing away? My first thought was to bunt her. But with Hazleton’s infielder sneaking up so much, I thought maybe we could sneak one by her because we have all the confidence in the world in C hitting.
“And she came through — she put the ball in play, made (Hazleton) make a play and Malliah made a heck of a hook slide at the plate. She slid around the tag. It was beautiful.”
From there, DuBois opened the floodgates and scored four more runs with two outs. O’Shell scored as Larissa James-LaBranche doubled to make it 2-0. Scott then tripled to center, scoring James-LaBranche to make it 3-0. Karly Rumsky then hit an infield single that scored James-LaBranche to put DuBois up 4-0.
Hazleton made a pitching change at that point, pulling Cassidy Lentz for Rebecca Baum. But, the change didn’t affect Skylar Ceprish, as she doubled off the center field wall and brought home Rumsky to make it 5-0.
“We said it all year that hitting is contagious,” Kern said. “So once we got that monkey off our back, the girls really came through. The energy level was great today.”
After the DuBois offense settled down, Hazleton couldn’t muster up any offense in the top of the seventh and DuBois got the 5-0 win.
Kern said his team had been in Hazelton’s position many times this year with leaving runners on base and getting nothing to show for it.
“They overcame adversity,” Kern said. “Hazleton left runners on base. I think it was the fourth inning, I brought them in coming off the field and I asked them, ‘how many games have we lost this year where we left a lot of runners on base and we didn’t get them in?’
“And they said, ‘most of our losses.’ I said, ‘yeah, that’s Hazelton right now.’ I said, ‘they’re going for it, so let’s make them pay.’
“Overcoming adversity and overcoming some questionable officiating calls — an ever-changing strike zone — if you can overcome adversity like that, you’re in business. I think we did a really good job.”
With the win, DuBois guarantees itself at least two more games on the year, with the first game being against West No. 1 Mont Alto on Sunday at Heindl Field. Regardless of the outcome, DuBois will then play another game later that day.
“We’ve get Mont Alto now on Sunday, the West champion,” Kern said. “We were supposed to play them four times this year and the games were canceled. We’re really looking forward to that opportunity to play them. And we’re not going to take anything for granted — one game at a time now.”
PENN STATE DuBOIS 5,
PENN STATE HAZLETON 0
Score by Innings
Hazleton 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois 000 005 x — 5
PSU Hazleton—0
Rebecca Baum rf-p 4020, Jess Lepore ss 2000, Sky Esterly lf 3000, Mackenzie Joy 1b 3000, Linsey Fisk c 3020, Sadie Heiney 2b 3000, Jayla Irvin 3b 3000, Natalee West cf 2000, McKayla Wildrick ph 1000, Sara Lamana dp 2000, Cassidy Lentz p-rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-0-4-0.
PSU DuBois—5
Skylar Ceprish 2b 4021, Brooke Harvey 3b 4000, Aspen Bishop dp 3000, Malliah Schreck ss 3120, Cierra O’Shell cf 2111, Brittney Williams 1b 2000, Adriana Azzato pr 0000, Larissa James-LaBranche c 3111, Lizzy Scott p 3121, Karly Rumsky rf 3111, Maddie LeGrys lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-5-9-5.
Errors: Hazleton 1, DuBois 1. LOB: Hazleton 7, DuBois 6. 2B: Ceprish, James-LaBranche. 3B: Schreck, Scott. SAC: Lepore; O’Shell.
Pitching:
Hazleton: Cassidy Lentz-5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Rebecca Baum-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Lizzy Scott-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Scott. Losing pitcher: Lentz.