DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team couldn’t have asked for a better opening game to the Small College World Series, as the Nittany Lions used the long ball and another strong outing by senior Brandon Orsich to upend Mid Atlantic Christian, 11-2.
Seniors Zane Morgan and Joey DiPietro powered the Penn State DuBois offense as they combined for five hits, three of which were home runs, and five RBIs. Morgan finished 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBIs and three runs scored, while DiPietro was 2-for-4 with his homer and two RBIs.
The offense they produced, minus what the rest of their teammates added, was more than enough for Orsich, who took a shutout into the sixth before Mid Atlantic Christian finally got to him for a pair of runs.
That did little to undo yet another strong postseason start for the senior righty. He needed just 50 pitches to throw six innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking one.
Samuel Cheng worked around a hit and two hit batsmen to throw a scoreless seventh to finish off the win. He picked Mustang Chad Bayne off second to end the game.
With the win, second-seeded Penn State DuBois advances to play third-seeded Mississippi University for Women in a winner’s bracket game at 3 p.m. The Owls captured a 4-3 walk-off victory against sixth-seeded Bryant and Stratton-Albany in the game prior to DuBois on Monday.
“Big O (Orsich) set the tone early, nd we vaporized with good at-bats,” said Penn State DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “Zane has been scuffling a bit, but he is such a phenomenal athlete it was just a matter of time (before he broke out).”
Orsich was on top of his game for the Lions Monday and faced just one over the minimum through five innings. He gave up a one-out single to Will Warren in the second, but his defense promptly turned a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play behind.
That started a run of eight straight outs that ended in the fifth when Warren ripped a one-out double but was stranded at second. Warren had two of his team’s five hits on the day.
With Orsich silencing the Mustang bats, his offense went to work getting him the lead.
Mid Atlantic lefty starter worked around a pair of errors in the first, but Morgan got DuBois on the board in the second with a two-out solo home run to right-center.
The Lions added to that lead with a pair of runs in the third.
The first came off the bat of DiPietro, as he hammered a Jacobsen pitch over the wall in center with one out to make it a 2-0 game. Talon Falls followed with a double to right-center before Dan Stauffer singled to center.
Falls initially held at third, but when Stauffer got himself caught in a rundown, Falls raced home as Stauffer was tagged out trying to five back into first.
Leading 3-0, Penn State DuBois got some more insurance in the fourth as Logan Wagner hit a leadoff single and scored a batter later when Morgan crushed his second homer, this one a two-run shot, to right center to put DuBois up 5-0.
Mid Atlantic Christian finally found the scoreboard in the sixth, as a two-out walk by Austin Garcia sparked a rally. Liam Miller followed with a single before a double by Lee scored Garcia. Miller also scored on the play on an errant throw back into the infield to make it 5-2.
That’s as close as the Mustangs got though, as Penn State DuBois promptly put up a six-spot in the bottom of the inning to break the game wide open.
The Lions loaded the bases with no outs on a single by Morgan, Brandon Sicheri walk and Toner Corl bunt single. Cory Lehman then plated a run with a sacrifice fly before Falls walked to reload the bases.
Corl then scored on a balk before Stauffer reached on an error that allowed a pair of runs to score. Stauffer later scored on a wild pitch to set the eventual final.
Today’s other winner’s bracket game pits No. 1 UC-Clermont against No. 4 Penn State Mont at 12:15 p.m. Clermont hammered PSU Brandywine, 13-4, in its opener, while Mont Alto topped fifth-seeded Wright State-Lake Campus, 4-1.
Penn State Brandywine ended the night by beaing Wright State-Lake, 10-5, in the first elimination game of the tournament.
PENN STATE DuBOIS 11,
MID ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 2
Score by Innings
MAC 000 002 0 — 2
PSU DuBois 012 206 x — 11
Mid Atlantic Christian—2
Austin Garcia 2b 2100, Liam Miller dh 3110, Dakota Jacobsen p 0000, Sean Henry p 0000, Jacob Prebe p 0000, Jalyn Lee 1b 3011, Christian Moody ss 3000, Will Warren rf 3020, Tret Dail cf 3010, Ryan Mitchell-Bagley c 3000, Chad Bayne 2b 2000, Jeren Harrison lf 2000. Totals: 24-2-5-1.
PSU-DuBois—11
Toner Corl ss 4120, Cory Lehman 1b 3000, Brett Beith ph-cf 0001, Joey DiPietro c 4222, Frank Stefko c 0000, Talon Falls 3b 3210, Josh Sorbera 3b 0000, Dan Stauffer rf 3110, Trevor Hana 2b 4010, Cole Breon 2b 0000, Logan Wagner dh 3110, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Samuel Cheng p 0000, Tylor Herzing ph 1000, Zane Morgan cf-1b 4333, Thayne Morgan lf 2010, Brandon Sicheri ph-cf 0100. Totals: 31-11-12-6.
Errors: MAC 4, DuBois 1. LOB: MAC 4, DuBois 6. 2B: Lee, Warren; Falls. HR: DiPietro, Z. Morgan 2. SF: Beith. HBP: Bayne (by Cheng), Harrison (by Cheng). SB: T. Morgan.
Pitching
MAC: Dakota Jacobsen-4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Sean Henry-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Jakob Prebe-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Brandon Orsich-6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Samuel Cheng-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Orsich. Losing pitcher: Jacobsen.