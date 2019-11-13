DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois outscored visiting Westmoreland County Community College by eight points in each of the first three quarters on its way to a commanding 83-58 victory Tuesday night.
A couple keys in the home side’s advantage were depth — DuBois rotated nine players while Westmoreland only had six — and turnovers, as the Lady Lions forced 21 turnovers and turned that into a 23-8 edge in points off turnovers.
“I thought our transition game was pretty spot on today,” Penn State DuBois head coach Pat Lewis said. “We had more depth and we wanted to exploit that and I thought the kids did a really nice job of that.”
“We were able to rebound and you need to rebound to be able to get on the fast break and I thought we controlled the boards early.”
Trailing 6-5 early on, DuBois’ Lexey Shick drove hard to the basket and drew a foul to earn a pair of free throws.
After converting the first foul shot, Shick saw her second shot bounce off the front end of the rim, but the junior was able to track down her own miss.
Shick then found an open Sydney Shaw in the corner, as Shaw drained a three-pointer to give the Lady Lions a lead they would hold the rest of the night.
Later in the opening quarter, Westmoreland got a bucket and a free throw from Mackenzie Markle to cut the deficit to two at 11-9 with 4:11 left in the first.
Shick then took over, scoring the next six points for DuBois to stretch its lead to eight points as the home side eventually closed out the opening quarter with a 19-11 advantage.
After Maddie Sprankle started the scoring in the second quarter with a trey for the Lady Lions, Westmoreland’s Hannah Hempfield responded with a three-pointer of her own.
DuBois (3-1) then went on a 10-0 run to begin to pull away with a 32-14 lead as Malliah Schreck got the run started with a bucket on the inside.
Cierra O’Shell followed with a three, before Sprankle scored the final five points of the run, scoring on the inside then adding a three-point play to cap the 10-0 stretch.
The Lady Wolfpack were never able to get within 15 down the stretch of the second quarter as DuBois took a 44-28 lead into the half.
The Lady Lions did not let up after the break, as they opened the second half on a 15-2 run led by Shick, who finished tied for the game-high in points with 20 to lead DuBois.
Shick got the scoring started in the third quarter with a three at the 8:38 mark before Schreck scored on the inside while drawing a foul before finishing off the three-point play at the charity stripe to push the lead to 22 points.
After Markle scored from inside the paint for the Lady Wolfpack’s first points of the second half, DuBois scored the next nine points to extend its lead to 59-30.
Markle finished with a double-double for the visitors, scoring 16 points and adding 12 rebounds, while Diamond Crawford added a team-high 20 points and Hempfield also finished in double figures with 13 points.
Shick started and finished that run with her second and third three-pointers of the quarter, as in the middle O’Shell drew a foul and converted her first free throw before missing the second.
Schreck was able to pull down the offensive rebound on the missed free throw and go back up for a basket on the inside.
The Lady Lions got a three late in the quarter from Shaw as they took a 69-45 lead into the final quarter of play.
Just like it did in the third quarter, DuBois opened the fourth with a dominant run, this time starting the final 10 minutes with a 9-0 run to take its biggest lead of the night at 33 (78-45) with 5:47 left to play.
Allison Easton had a pair of baskets early in the run around a score from Schreck, while O’Shell scored the final three points of the run on a free throw followed by a score on the inside.
Schreck recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 boards for the Lady Lions, as Shick scored a team-high 20 points and Sprankle followed with 12 points.
O’Shell, Shaw, Easton and Skylar Ceprish all finished just shy of double figures with eight points apiece.
The Lady Wolfpack closed the game on an 11-4 run to cut into the deficit slightly and bring the final score to 83-58 as DuBois secured its third straight win after losing the season opener.
The Lady Lions used precision passing to score a handful of their buckets, as they finished with an 18-4 edge in assists over the visitors.
“I thought we shared the ball well, to the point where sometimes I felt we maybe took one too many passes,” Lewis said. “We had good balance scoring, we had a lot of kids get minutes.”
“I don’t know if we have any stars, what we have is a bunch of really good players. I think the girls all utilize their traits to form a pretty solid team.”
Penn State DuBois returns to the court Saturday on the road against Butler County Community College at 1 p.m before opening conference play Nov. 22 at home against Penn State Hazleton at 6 p.m.