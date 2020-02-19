DuBOIS — After leading for most of the night, Penn State DuBois saw its 12-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half as it eventually found itself down six to visiting Penn State Fayette in the final minute.
DuBois (14-9, 9-7 PSAUC) then closed the game on a 7-2 run over the final 31 seconds of play to stun Fayette and secure a thrilling 69-68 victory on Senior Night.
The two team’s previous meeting on Jan. 28 saw Fayette come away with a resounding 92-61 victory at home.
“I think that our girls really wanted to play upbeat today, because I feel like they thought it was kind of a fluke how we played against them the first time,” Penn State DuBois head coach Pat Lewis said. “They wanted to prove that we are better than what we showed in the last meeting and they did.”
Lexey Shick got the home side back within four by sinking a pair of foul shots with 31 ticks to go, before Fayette’s Taylor McCormick went 1-of-2 on the other end to push the lead back to four (68-64) with 24 seconds left.
The ensuing possession saw DuBois draw yet another foul, as with 13 seconds remaining in the game, Skylar Ceprish stepped to the line and calmly sank a pair to make it a two-point game.
DuBois was then able to force a turnover on the other end as time winded down, as Ceprish drew a foul coming across mid-court as she headed to the line with seven seconds remaining with a chance to tie the game.
After hitting the first to cut the deficit to one, Ceprish saw her second foul shot roll of the rim, but Malliah Schreck, who pulled down a program record 23 rebounds in the game, tracked down the offensive rebound and scored on a put-back to put DuBois ahead by one with 4.2 ticks to go.
Fayette then called a timeout to advance the ball onto the offensive end, as it eventually saw its buzzer-beating shot sail off the mark as the home side secured the comeback 69-68 victory.
DuBois opened the game with a dominant opening quarter as it took a 25-16 lead before eventually heading into the half with a 42-30 lead.
The home side saw its lead shrink to three after the third quarter as Fayette held a 21-12 edge in the third quarter.
The visitors then used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to retake the lead for the first time since the early portions of the opening frame, as it led by six multiple times down the stretch, and five in the closing minute before DuBois rallied to win.
Shick finished tied for a game-high in points and led DuBois with a career-high 22 points, while Schreck added 19 points along with her program-record 23 rebounds and Sydney Shaw also chipped in 10 points.
Maddie Sprankle, the lone senior honored in the pre-game festivities, was not able to score in the win, but dished out a career-high nine of the team’s 17 assists.
“That proves what a teammate she (Sprankle) is, she looks for her teammates and she does a great job of finding the open player and she is very unselfish and we’re really going to miss her,” Lewis said.
DuBois closes out the regular season on the road against Penn State Greater Allegheny Friday night before visiting Fayette in the opening round of the PSUAC tournament Feb. 25.