DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois senior Melody Young became the first player in the history of the women’s basketball program to surpass the 1,000 career points plateau Sunday.
Entering Sunday’s Senior Nigh contest against Penn State Scranton, Young had 998 career points and needed just one bucket to reach the milestone.
It took just 10 seconds to do so, as she got the scoring started in the game off an assist by fellow senior Kristen Williams.
The bucket gave DuBois a lead which held the remainder of the contest, as they pulled away throughout the game on the way to a 88-58 victory.
Young added a pair of free throws with 7:56 remaining in the game to finish the afternoon with four points and reach 1,002 career points.
Young grabbed six rebounds in the victory, as the senior is also the program’s all-time leader in rebounding with 842.
She has been a key part of DuBois’ success this season in helping lead the team to a 13-7 overall record and a 7-6 mark in the PSUAC.
Young is averaging a double-double on the year entering tonight’s contest on the road against Penn State Beaver, as she is averaging 10.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
The win Sunday, which was the team’s third straight, helped the Lady Lions clinch a spot in the PSUAC playoffs, which are set to begin Tuesday.
DuBois still has two games remaining on the regular season schedule, including a trip to face Penn State Beaver tonight at 6 p.m., a game that was originally schedule for Tuesday and was postponed a day due to inclement weather.
The Lady Lions then close out the regular season on the road against Penn State Mont Alto Friday.
A win in one of those final two games will clinch the third seed in the West Division for the conference playoffs for DuBois, who currently sit a half game ahead of Penn State Fayette (11-13, 7-7 PSUAC).
DuBois faces a tough opponent in today’s game in Beaver (17-4, 11-2 PSUAC) who currently sits atop the West Division, but is still battling Penn State Greater Allegheny for the top seed for the playoffs.
Friday, DuBois will take on the last place team in the division in Mont Alto (9-13, 5-9 PSUAC) which could determine if they head into the playoffs as the third or fourth seed from the West Division.
DuBois’ current three-game win streak came on the heels of three straight losses, as the Lady Lions turned things around with a 74-73 overtime victory on the road over Central Penn Jan. 5.
The team then picked up a 75-26 win on the road over Penn State New Kensington Friday before Sunday’s win over Scranton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.