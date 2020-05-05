UNIVERSITY PARK — The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the college baseball/softball season back in mid-March during a time when most teams were just binging their seasons.
Since players were unable to compete in conference play this spring, the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) — which the Penn State DuBois baseball and softball teams play in — decided to honor some of its top seniors in a unique way.
The PSUAC announced the creation of a combined All-Senior Team for baseball/senior on Monday. In a news release about the team, the PSUAC said the unconventional spring “impacted our ability to recognize our seniors through a Senior Day celebration and stripped hundreds of student-athletes of an opportunity to compete for All-Conference, All-American and National Championship recognition.”
Because of that, the PSUAC’s Tournament & Awards Committee decided to honor conference seniors with a co-ed PSUAC All-Senior Team based upon career statistics and accolades. The Committee reviewed all 45 seniors across our campuses and created the team as a small token of its appreciation to those who competed at its member schools.
The Penn State DuBois baseball team had three players — pitchers Brandon Orsich and Logan Johnson and catcher Vince McDowell — named to the 18-player co-ed All-Senior Team. All three played key roles in DuBois’ back-to-back USCAA National Championships.
Because of the NCAA’s decision give spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, all three could return to Penn State DuBois for next season of they choose to do so.
Orsich, who missed a large part of his junior season because of injury, has never suffered a loss in a PSU DuBois uniform. He sports a career record of 15-0 with 59 strikeouts, 21 walks and a 3.74 ERA in 113 innings.
His best season came as a junior, when he went 10-0 with 28 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 3.63 ERA in 57 innings.
Johnson, a lefty who was largely used a a reliever, posted a 7-2 career mark through games playe this spring before the season was cancelled. He had 35 strikeouts and 14 walks with a 4.23 ERA in 61 2/3 innings. He was 4-0 as a sophomore.
As for McDowell, he provided the Lions with power at the plate throughout his career. He finished with a .316 average (55-for-174) with 16 doubles, eight homer runs and 63 RBIs.
McDowell, who hit .384 between his sophomore and juniors seasons, enjoyed his best campaign as a junior when he hit .395 (32-for-81) with nine doubles, six homers and 34 RBIs.