DuBOIS — The Pulaski Generals Federation League baseball team rode the arm of Noah Schneider Tuesday against the DuBois Lumberjacks at Skylodge Field, as Schneider threw a complete game one-hitter while striking out 10 as the Generals won 8-1.
Kasey Clinton drove in four of the eight Pulaski runs, thanks to a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth.
Both teams couldn’t get any offense going for the first two innings, as Schneider and DuBois pitcher Al Pasternak controlled the game. Pulaski then struck first in the bottom of the third with a leadoff single by Chuck Chezosky to left field that just fell over third baseman Garrett Starr. After pinch runner Layton Ryan stole second, Jeremy Krise singled over shortstop Damon Foster to advance Ryan to third.
Schneider then helped out his own cause, grounding out to shortstop Foster but scoring Ryan to make it 1-0 Generals. Pasternak would then get two more outs as Pulaski would only hold a 1-0 lead after three innings.
The Lumberjacks would try to respond in the top of the fourth innings. Pasternak hit a two-out single just out of reach of diving Pulaski shortstop Hunter Owens. Dante Armanini then reached on an error before Schneider struck out Brycen Dinkfelt to end the threat.
DuBois would then turn to Trenton Gaffney on the mound for the bottom of the fourth and Pulaski would take advantage. Clinton would lead off with a single before getting out on a fielder’s choice by Cole Slaugenhaup.
Tom Hibbert would then mash a double over DuBois right fielder Garrett Frantz to advance Slaugenhaup to third. Hunter Owens then hit into a fielder’s choice to plate Slaugenhaup for a 2-0 lead. Nate Hall would then give Pulaski a 3-0 lead with an RBI single to left field.
After Frantz was hit by Schneider to start the top of the fifth, a Trenton Gaffney fly out to center caused Frantz to be doubled up, with Schneider striking out Austin Mitchell to keep DuBois scoreless for the first five innings.
Mitchell would be the next Lumberjacks pitcher and proceeded to walk four straight batters — the last of which was Cory Bookhammer to make it 4-0 Pulaski.
After Bookhammer’s walk, Clinton drove a Mitchell pitch over the wall in left field for a grand slam and an 8-0 Pulaski lead.
DuBois turned to Jeremiah Mondi for the rest of the game, as he shut down the Generals the rest of the way, throwing two innings and allowing just one hit — a single to the first batter he faced in Slaugenhaup.
The Lumberjacks would get on the board in the top of the sixth innings thanks to fielding problems by Pulaski. With one out and DuBois at the top of the order, the Generals would commit three straight errors to load the bases. Pasternak hit into a fielder’s choice to score Foster to cut the Pulaski lead to 8-1. However, Schneider and the Generals would get out of the inning on another fielder’s choice by Armanini.
DuBois’ last ditch effort was thwarted again by Schneider, as the Generals pitcher would get the last two outs himself to leave with the 8-1 victory.
Clinton was the lone player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 on the day with four RBIs.
With the win, Pulaski moves to 3-7 on the season while the Lumberjacks fall to 2-6.
PULASKI GENERALS 8,
DuBOIS LUMBERJACKS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 001 0 — 1
Pulaski 001 250 x — 8
DuBois Lumberjacks—1
Damon Foster ss 3100, Nate Tyler c 2000, Garrett Starr 3b 3000, Al Pasternak p-dh 3011, Jeremiah Mondi p 0000, Dante Armanini lf-cf 3000, Brycen Dinkfelt 1b 3000, Garrett Frantz rf 2000, Trenton Gaffney dh-p-cf 3000, Austin Mitchell cf-p 2000, Leyton Hodge 2b 1000, Kameron Knisley ph 1000. Totals: 26-1-1-1.
Pulaski Generals—8
Phil Myers cf 2100, Cory Bookhammer 1b 2111, Kasey Clinton 2b 3124, Cole Slaugenhaup 2b 3110, Tom Hibbert eh 3110, Hunter Owens ss 3001, Nate Hall 3b 3011, Jackson Frank lf (flex) 0000, Chuck Chezosky dh 3010, Layton Ryan pr 0100, Jeremy Krise rf 2100, Noah Schneider p 2101. Totals: 26-8-7-8.
Errors: DuBois 0, Pulaski 5. LOB: DuBois 6, Pulaski 4. DP: DuBois 0, Pulaski 1. 2B: Hibbert. HR: Clinton. SB: Dinkfelt; Bookhammer, Ryan, Krise. SF: Myers. HBP: Frantz (by Schneider).
Pitching
DuBois: Al Pasternak-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Trenton Gaffney-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Austin Mitchell-0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Jeremiah Mondi-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Pulaski: Noah Schneider-7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Schneider. Losing pitcher: Pasternak.