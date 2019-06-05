DuBOIS — A pair of early runs was all it took for Pulaski as it defeated visiting Rossiter 2-1 in a Federation League contest at Showers Field Tuesday.
The Generals scored one run apiece in the first and second innings as that proved to be all the run support starting pitcher Corey Bookhamer would need.
Bookhamer pitched a complete game for Pulaski, allowing one run on just two hits over seven innings while walking three and striking out six to record the win.
After Bookhamer retired the Miners in order in the top of the first, Pulaski got to work at the plate in the home half of the inning.
Phil Myers got things started with a one-out single to right field before moving up to second on a wild pitch.
Jake Miknis followed by driving a pitch into the right-center gap for a double as Myers came in to score easily on the play to give the Generals a 1-0 lead.
Miknis was stranded at second as Rossiter starting pitcher Reuben Taylor forced back-to-back fly outs to get out of the inning.
Taylor helped his own cause in the second by doubling to right-center field with one away, as Ashton Stonebreaker followed by drawing a walk.
Both runners then moved up on a wild pitch, as Dylan Kachmar flew out to center field deep enough to score Taylor from third and tie the game after an inning and a half.
After the first batter in the bottom of the second was retired, Jackson Frank drove a pitch over the head of Rossiter’s right fielder as he raced around to third for a one-out triple.
Colin Read followed by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field to swing the lead back in the Generals’ favor at 2-1.
The Miners looked to tie things up in the fifth when Cory Geer kept the inning alive by drawing a two-out walk before Tyler Richardson singled to center field.
The hit proved to be the only one over the final five innings for Rossiter, as Bookhamer forced a groundout to short to end the threat and preserve the one-run lead.
Pulaski had just three hits over its final four trips to the plate, as Frank delivered his second extra-base hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth, doubling down the left-field line with one away before back-to-back fly outs stranded him there.
In the sixth, the Generals looked to add to their lead when Lucas Burkett hit a bloop single to left field with one out and Myers followed with a single to center field.
Taylor got out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly out on the infield to send the game into the seventh as the score remained 2-1.
Bookhamer shut down any chance of a Rossiter comeback in the seventh by getting the first batter to fly out to right then recording a pair of strikeouts to secure the win for the Generals.
Pulaski is back in action today at home against Brookville at 6 p.m., while Rossiter returns to Showers Field Sunday for a matchup with DuBois.