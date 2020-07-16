DuBOIS — Pulaski got out of a seventh inning bases-loaded jam for the second time in as many nights to secure a second consecutive one-run victory over Sykesville, finishing of a sweep with a 4-3 win in Game 2 of the opening-round Federation League playoff series.
With the win, the second-seeded Generals advance to the semifinal round where they will face No. 3 Brookville in a best-of-five series beginning Saturday.
“Guys were clutch when they had to be and that was the difference and a little luck helps too,” Pulaski assistant manager Brad Bittner said. “It was almost like a déjà vu of last night.”
Just like it did Tuesday in Game 1 in Reynoldsville, Pulaski took a two-run lead into the final inning of Wednesday’s game at Stern Field before holding off a furious rally by the Senators.
This time out it was a 4-2 lead for the Generals before the heart of the visitors’ batting order got a rally started to put the potential game-winning run on base for the second night in a row.
Devon Walker led the top of the seventh off by reaching on a walk before Adam Fox lined a single into center field for his third hit of the game.
Jake Felix followed by driving a pitch to right that skipped to the fence for a double to bring home Walker and cut the deficit in half.
With the potential tying run at third and go-ahead run at second, Pulaski reliever Corey Bookhamer came up with a crucial first out with a strikeout.
The Generals then handed the ball over to Bryson Paulinellie on the mound, as they intentionally walked Brandon Walker to load the bases with just one out in the frame.
Paulinellie was able to close out the game and the series by forcing a fly out on the infield followed by a three-pitch strikeout to send Pulaski into the second round with a 4-3 victory.
The game was scoreless into the third inning before the home side scraped across a pair of runs to take a lead it would hold the rest of the evening.
After Senators starting pitcher Brandon Sicheri forced a fly out to start the frame, Adam Bankovich got a one-out rally started by reaching on a four-pitch walk.
Bookhamer followed by finding a hole in the right side for a single to put runners on the corners before Drew Bankovich drove a double into left-center field to score Adam Bankovich for the game’s first run.
Jake Miknis followed by flying out to left field, deep enough to allow Bookhamer to come in to score from third for the second run of the frame.
The Generals took advantage of a crucial error in the bottom of the fourth to add a run to their lead.
After a groundout started the inning, Garrett Starr hit what appeared to be a routine ground ball to the left side, but the ball skipped through the third baseman’s legs allowing him to reach safely.
Paulinellie followed by drawing a four-pitch walk before Sicheri struck out the next batter for the second out of the inning as he looked to get out of the jam.
Instead, Adam Bankovich lined a single into left field to score Starr from second to give the home side a 3-0 lead after four innings of play.
The Senators got the run back in the next half inning as Jared Baummer reached on a one-out infield single to start the frame.
Sicheri followed with a walk to put two runners aboard before Pulaski starter Noah Schneider forced a fly out to center field for the second out.
Fox then came up with a two-out RBI on an infield single to short to score Baummer for the away side’s first run of the game.
Sykesville continued its rally in the top of the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 3-2 as Jordan Frano singled to right to lead off as he was replaced at first by courtesy runner Ben Glasl.
Brandon Walker then hit a grounder back to the mound, as the Generals looked to turn a 1-6-3 double play, but he was able to beat out the throw to first.
After a fly out to third, Zach Spellen hit a grounder to third, but the ball was misplayed allowing both runners to reach safely and keep the inning alive.
Baummer made the home side pay, driving a double down the left-field line that skipped over the short fence along the line for a ground-rule double to score Brandon Walker.
The bounce appeared to be a break for the Generals however, as Jake Mowrey, who was pinch running for Spellen, was nearing third when the ball skipped over the fence, but was forced to stay there instead of being able to potentially score the tying run.
Bookhamer then took over on the mound as he forced the first batter he faced to hit a fly ball to center to preserve the lead.
The Generals then manufactured a key insurance run in the bottom of the inning to stretch their lead back to two.
Braden Paulinellie drove a one-out single to left field before Sykesville reliever Isaac Knarr forced a fly out to first as he looked to escape the jam.
A stolen base allowed Braden Paulinellie to move into scoring position, as he then scored the eventual game-winning run on a two-out single by Bookhamer to left field.
“We were happy to have speed on the bases at that point because we knew once he (Braden Paulinellie) got to second that if we got a single we were sending him and it worked out,” Bittner said.
The seventh-seeded Senators then fought back in the seventh inning for the second night in a row, but fell a run short in the 4-3 final to see their season come to an end.
Pulaski’s best-of-five semifinal series with Brookville will begin Saturday with Game 1 at a site and time to be determined.
The two teams split their regular season series, with the Grays winning 9-3 in DuBois on June 11 before the Generals picked up a 4-2 road win 10 days later.
PULASKI 4,
SYKESVILLE 3
Score By Innings
Sykesville 000 011 1 — 3
Pulaski 002 101 x — 4
Sykesville—3
Brandon Sicheri p-lf 2000, Isaac Knarr p 0000, Devon Walker 2b 2100, Adam Fox ss 3031, Jake Felix 1b-3b 4021, Jordan Frano c 4010, Ben Glasl cr 0000, Brandon Walker cf 2100, Jude Lander dh 3000, Tino Inzana lf 0000, Zach Spellen 3b 3000, Jake Mowrey pr-1b 1000, Jared Baummer rf 2121. Totals: 26-3-8-3.
Pulaski—4
Bryson Paulinellie cf-p 3000, Braden Paulinellie ss 3110, Adam Bankovich c 2111, Corey Bookhamer 1b-p 4121, Hunter Antonuccio cr-lf 0000, Drew Bankovich 3b 3011, Jake Miknis rf 0001, Ty Bittner lf-cf 1000, Lucas Burkett 2b-pr 2000, Alex Pasternak ph 1010, Garrett Starr dh 3100, Noah Schneider p 0000.
Errors: Sykesville 1, Pulaski 1. LOB: Sykesville 11, Pulaski 11. 2B: Felix, Baummer; D. Bankovich. SAC: Sicheri. SF: Miknis. IBB: B. Walker. DP: Sykesville 1, Pulaski 2. HBP: Lander (by Schneider). SB: Bra. Paulinellie, Antonuccio.
Pitching
Sykesville: Brandon Sicheri-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 2 SO; Isaac Knarr-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Pulaski: Noah Schneider-5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Corey Bookhamer-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Bryson Paulinellie-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Schneider. Losing pitcher: Sicheri. Save: Bry. Paulinellie.