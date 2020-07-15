REYNOLDSVILLE — Pulaski held off a seventh-inning rally by Sykesville as it secured a 3-2 victory in Game 1 a first round Federation League playoff series at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League field Tuesday.
Trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, seventh-seeded Sykesville loaded the bases for the fourth time in the game, this time with nobody out.
Jake Felix started the rally by reaching on a walk, before Jordan Frano hit a grounder to second, but an arrant throw to second allowed both runners to reach safely as Brandon Walker then singled to center to load the bases.
With the tying run at second and potential game-winning run at first, Generals reliever Corey Bookhamer responded by striking out the following batter for the first out of the inning.
Jude Lander followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to chase home Felix and cut the deficit to one run.
Bookhamer then shut the door with is second strikeout of the inning to close out the victory and put No. 2 seed Pulaski a win away from the semifinals.
“I felt like I was watching a minor league game out there with all the walks, but it turned out to be in our favor and hopefully we can finish it off tomorrow,” Pulaski assistant manager Brad Bittner said.
The Senators took the early lead in the bottom of the first as Brandon Sicheri led off by reaching after being hit by a pitch as Adam Fox and Felix would later draw back-to-back walks to load the bases against Pulaski starter Tyler Passmore.
Frano then drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Sicheri for the first run of the game, but Passmore was able to limit the damage by striking out the next two batters to strand three runners on board.
In the end, both teams stranded double-digit runners on base, as Sykesville left 13 on base in the loss while the Generals won despite leaving 10 on base.
“Both sides had a lot of opportunities, but our pitchers were clutch when they had to be,” Bittner said.
Pulaski responded right away in the next half inning to tie the game as Jake Miknis and Jackson Frank drew a pair of walks to start the inning before both advancing on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Drew Bankovich.
Lucas Burkett followed with a one-out walk to load the bases before Sykesville starting pitcher Dayne Bauman recorded a strikeout as he looked to escape the jam.
Instead, Bryson Paulinellie singled through the left side to plate Miknis for the tying run.
Braden Paulinellie followed by hitting a high fly ball just in front of the plate, as the ball landed between Bauman and catcher Frano in foul territory and bounced into fair territory as Bauman tagged out Braden Paulinellie to get out of the jam.
While both teams had their respective chances to take the lead over the middle innings, the game remained tied into the fifth before the Generals scored a pair to take their first run of the evening.
Braden Paulinellie led off by singling down the left-field line before Adam Bankovich found a hole in the left side for a single.
Bookhamer then reached on a walk to load the bases and chase Bauman from the game as the Senators handed the ball over to Tino Inzana on the mound.
Miknis was able to reach on a full-count walk to push across Braden Paulinellie for the go-ahead run before Frank grounded out to the right side to score Adam Bankovich for the eventual game-winning run.
The Senators battled to the final out, getting within a run before Pulaski came away with the 3-2 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three opening round series.
“Both (starting) pitchers threw a lot of pitches early on, but we didn’t capitalize,” Sykesville manager Paul Roman said.
“One thing I can tell you is this Sykesville team, they will battle and they won’t quit and they will come to play.”
The teams are back in action today for Game 2 at Stern Field at 6 p.m., as the Generals advance to the semifinal round with a win, while a Sykesville win would force a winner-take-all Game 3 back in Reynoldsville Thursday.
GAME 1
PULASKI 3, SYKESVILLE 2
Score By Innings
Pulaski 010 020 0 — 3
Sykesville 100 000 1 — 2
Pulaski—3
Bryson Paulinellie cf 4011, Braden Paulinellie ss 3110, Adam Bankovich c 3120, Corey Bookhamer 1b-p 3010, Damon Foster cr 0000, Jake Miknis rf 2101, Jackson Frank lf-3b 3001, Drew Bankovich 3b-1b 1000, Lucas Burkett 2b 2000, Tyler Passmore p 2010, Hunter Antonuccio lf 1000. Totals: 24-3-6-3.
Sykesville—2
Brandon Sicheri cf 3110, Devon Walker 2b 3000, Adam Fox ss 3000, Jake Felix 3b-1b 2110, Jordan Frano c 2001, Ben Glasl cr 0000, Brandon Walker lf 4020, Ryan Walker 1b 3010, Peter Downer pr-3b 1000, Jude Lander dh 1001, Jake Mowrey pr 0000, Dayne Bauman p 0000, Tino Inzana p 0000, Jared Baummer rf 3000, Brandin Anderson ph 1000. Totals: 26-2-5-2.
Errors: Pulaski 1, Sykesville 0. LOB: Pulaski 10, Sykesville 13. SAC: D. Bankovich. SF: Lander. SB: Bra. Paulinellie, A. Bankovich; Sicheri. CS: D. Bankovich (by Frano). HBP: Sicheri (by Passmore). DP: Pulaski 2, Sykesville 0.
Pitching
Pulaski: Tyler Passmore-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Corey Bookhamer-4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Sykesville: Dayne Bauman-4+ IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO; Tino Inzana-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bookhamer. Losing pitcher: Bauman.