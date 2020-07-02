DuBOIS — After a slow start, Pulaski got the bats rolling in the late innings on its way to a 7-0 victory over visiting Kuntz Motor Company Wednesday at Showers Field.
The first three innings were a battle between the game’s two starting pitchers in Kuntz Motors’ Hunter Hipps and Pulaski’s Jace Miner.
With the game still scoreless entering the home half of the fourth, the Generals began to get to Hipps to break the scoreless tie.
After the frame got started with a strikeout, Adam Bankovich drove a double into left field as a bobble on the play by the left fielder allowed Bankovich to narrowly beat out a throw to third.
Hipps responded by forcing a grounder back to the mound as he looked back Bankovich at third before firing to first for the second out of the inning.
Drew Bankovich then looked to come through with a two-out RBI as he worked the count full after falling behind 1-2 before hitting a bloop single into left-center field on the payoff pitch to bring home Adam Bankovich for the game’s first run, which also proved to be the game-winning run.
“Wish it (hitting) hadn’t started that late, but we finished alright and they are young kids and they did well,” Pulaski assistant manager Brad Bittner said. “We were glad that we could get our legion players in tonight to play a whole game.”
The Generals, who moved to 11-1 with their ninth consecutive victory, continued to build on the lead in the fifth inning as Miner helped his own cause by reaching on a walk to lead off the inning.
Shane Price then singled to left field before both runners were able to move up a base on a wild pitch.
Next up was Garrett Starr, who singled through the left side to score both runners and push the lead to 3-0 before Dante Armanini kept things rolling by drawing a walk to chase Hipps from the game.
After opening the game with three hitless innings on the mound, Hipps exited after four-plus innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits while walking five and striking out two.
Chase Graham then took over on the mound as he limited the damage by forcing a 3-6 double play on a line drive to first followed by a grounder to second to keep the deficit at three.
The home side then added four insurance runs to its lead in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-0 advantage into the final inning of play.
A fly out in foul territory opened the inning before Corey Bookhamer singled to right to start a one-out rally.
Hunter Antonuccio followed with a single to left field before Jake Miknis drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases.
Miner followed by singling through the right side to score both Bookhamer and Antonuccio to stretch the lead to five runs.
Shane Price then drew a walk to load the bases once again, as Starr drove in his third run of the game by reaching on an infield single to short to plate Miknis.
Miner eventually scored the final run of the inning and the game on a wild pitch.
Kevin Gnacinski took over on the mound in the seventh for Miner, who got the win after pitching six shutout innings while allowing just three hits and walking three along with 10 strikeouts.
“He (Miner) came prepared, he had this game on his list for about two weeks and he was ready to pitch,” Pulaski manager Tommy Frank said.
Gnacinski secured the win by retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh as the Generals picked up their second win in as many nights.
The visitors were able to get a runner to second in each of the first three innings as well as in the sixth, but were never able to advance any further.
Kuntz Motors had its best scoring opportunity in the top of the sixth when Shane Haney led off with a single to right field before Jake Mullins drew a walk to put two on with nobody out.
Miner responded by striking out the next two batters before forcing a groundout to short to end the threat and preserve the shutout.
Pulaski is back in action tonight for a rematch with DuBois in a battle for first place in the league standings at 6 p.m. while Kuntz Motors is off until Tuesday when it travels to face Brookville.
The Generals topped the Rockets by a score of 2-1 in their first meeting on June 23.
“We are fortunate enough to have more pitching than we’ve had in the last few years and we are hoping that continues and when we get into the playoffs that will be very important,” Bittner said.
PULASKI 7, KUNTZ MOTORS 0
Score By Innings
Kuntz Motors 000 000 0 — 0
Pulaski 000 124 x — 7
Kuntz Motors—0
Jake Mullins ss 1000, Spencer Hoover c 2010, Keegan Wilson 1b 3000, Ike Graham dh 3000, Jeremiah Farley 3b 0000, Shane Sunderlin 2b 3000, Hunter Hipps p-rf 3010, James Stiles eh 2000, Chris Fegert rf-lf-cf 2000, Chase Graham lf-p-lf 2000, Shane Haney cf-p 2010. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
Pulaski—7
Damon Foster 2b 4000, Eric Schneider ss 3000, Adam Bankovich c 3110, Dom Kriner cr 0000, Corey Bookhamer 1b 3110, Drew Bankovich cf 2011, Hunter Antonuccio cf 1110, Jake Miknis rf 2100, Jace Miner p 1212, Kevin Gnacinski p 0000, Shane Price eh 1110, Garrett Starr 3b 3023, Dante Armanini lf 0000, Jackson Frank lf 1000. Totals: 24-7-8-6.
Errors: Kuntz Motors 1, Pulaski 0. LOB: Kuntz Motors 6, Pulaski 6. 2B: Hipps; A. Bankovich. DP: Kuntz Motors 1, Pulaski 1. SB: Hoover. CS: Miner (by Hoover).
Pitching
Kuntz Motors: Hunter Hipps-4+ IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Chase Graham-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Shane Haney-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Pulaski: Jace Miner-6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO; Kevin Gnacinski-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Miner. Losing pitcher: Hipps.