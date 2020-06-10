REYNOLDSVILLE — Timely hitting and strong pitching lifted Pulaski to a 9-0 victory on the road over Sykesville Tuesday evening as the Generals moved to 2-0 on the young season.
Pulaski notched just three hits in the game on its way to plating nine runs, as a pair of three-run home runs powered the bats as the visitors also took advantage of a handful of free passes.
After a scoreless first inning, Corey Bookhamer and Jake Miknis got the top of the second started by drawing back-to-back walks off of Senators starting pitcher Brandon Simbeck.
Ty Bittner then hit a grounder to the third-base side of the mound, as Simbeck attempted to force out Bookhamer at third, but was unsuccessful as the fielder’s choice left the bases loaded with nobody out.
Shane Price followed by grounding out to third to bring home Bookhamer for the eventual game-winning run as Simbeck then forced a fly out to center field for the second out of the inning.
After getting ahead 0-2 on Cole Kriner, Simbeck’s following pitch found the dirt and skipped past catcher Jordan Frano as Miknis was able to slide home under an arrant throw for the second run of the inning.
The two-run lead held into the fifth inning behind a stellar start on the mound from Pulaski’s Phil Myers, who went four innings allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out three to record the win.
“Fortunately this time we got a lot of runs for Phil (Myers), usually he works his butt off and we don’t produce for him, but today we did so we’re happy about that,” Pulaski assistant coach Brad Bittner said.
The Generals then added to their lead in the fifth inning, as just like the second inning the frame began with a pair of free passes as Bittner was hit by a pitch before Price drew a walk.
Lucas Burkett then reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases as Price was safe at second on the play on a fielding error.
Kriner followed by driving home Bittner while reaching on a 6-4 groundout ass Burkett was forced out at second on the play.
After Sykesville (0-2) reliever Isaac Knarr fanned the following batter for the second out of the inning, he looked to retire Braden Paulinelli to escape the jam.
Instead, Paulinellie drove a three-run home run over the left-field fence to break the game open and give the Generals a 6-0 lead.
In the following inning Pulaski once again capitalized on a pair of free passes, as Hunter Antonuccio and Jace Miner each drew pinch-hit walks with one out in the top of the sixth to bring Jackson Frank to the plate.
Frank then cleared the fence with a three-run homer to straight-away center field to clear the bases and bring the score to its eventual final of 9-0.
“That’s baseball and fortunately it was in our favor because they (Sykesville) are an excellent hitting team so it could have went the other way,” Bittner said.
On the mound, Kevin Gnacinski and Miner shut the door on the mound for the Generals, as Gnacinski went two innings in relief allowing just one hit and striking out three along with no walks.
Miner finished off the win by pitching the bottom of the seventh and worked around a pair of walks with a trio of strikeouts to finish off the shutout victory.
Adam Fox and Tino Inzana picked up the lone hits for the Senators in the loss.
Both teams return to the diamond Thursday at 6 p.m. as Sykesville hosts Rossiter in search of its first win of the season, while Pulaski will look to remain undefeated as it takes on Brookville at Stern Family Field Thursday.
PULASKI GENERALS 9,
SYKESVILLE SENATORS 0
Score By Innings
Pulaski 020 043 0 — 9
Sykesville 000 000 0 — 0
Pulaski—9
Bryson Paulinellie cf 1000, Jordy Frank ph-cf 2000, Braden Paulinellie ss 3113, Adam Bankovich c 3010, Dante Armanini ph 1000, Phil Myers p 2000, Kevin Gnacisnki p-lf 2000, Corey Bookhamer 1b 1100, Noah Schneider 1b 1000, Jake Miknis rf 1100, Hunter Antonuccio rf 0100, Ty Bittner lf 1100, Jace Miner p 0100, Shane Price 3b 1101, Jackson Frank 1113, Lucas Burkett 2b 2000, Damon Foster 1000, Cole Kriner EH 2101, Eric Schneider ph 0000. Totals: 25-9-3-8.
Sykesville—0
Brandon Sicheri cf 2000, Jake Billotte ph-cf 1000, Brandon Walker lf 2000, Matthew Clark ph 1000, Adam Fox ss 2010, Carter Hickman ph 1000, Jake Felix 2b 2000, Chase Hickman ph 0000, Jordan Frano c 1000, Ben Gritzer c 2000, Ryan Walker 1b 1000, Brandin Anderson ph 0000, Jude Lander EH 2000, Dan Wascovich ph 1000, Zach Spellen 3b 1000, Ben Glas 3b 1000, Peter Downer DH 1000, Brandon Simbeck p 0000, Isaac Knarr p 0000, Cartar Kosko rf 1000, Tino Inzana rf-p 2010. Totals: 24-0-2-0.
Errors: Pulaski 1, Sykesville 2. HR: Bra. Paulinelli, Ja. Frank. SB: Bry. Paulinelli, Bookhammer, Antonuccio, Kriner; Glasl, Inzana. HBP: Bittner (by Knarr).
Pitching
Pulaski: Phil Myers 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Kevin Chizinski 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Jace Miner 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Sykesville: Brandon Simbeck 3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Isaac Knarr 2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Peter Downer 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Tino Inzana 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Myers. Losing pitcher: Simbeck.