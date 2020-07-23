DuBOIS — After being held without a hit through five innings, Pulaski broke through with four hits in the sixth inning on its way to a three-run frame to break a 1-1 tie on its way to a 4-1 victory over Brookville in Game 4 of the team’s Federation League playoff semifinal series at Showers Field Wednesday.
The Generals bounced back after dropping back-to-back games in the series to even things at two games apiece and force a winner-take-all Game 5 today with a spot in the championship series on the line.
After plating a run to take the lead without a hit in the bottom of the fourth, the home side quickly saw its lead go away as the Grays responded in the top of the fifth with a run of their own to tie the game.
Entering the bottom of the fifth without a hit off of Brookville starting pitcher Hunter Geer, Pulaski turned to a pinch-hitter in Jace Miner to get the bottom of the sixth started.
Miner came through, ripping a two-strike pitch through the right side for a single off of his former Brookville Raiders teammate Geer to break up the no-hit bid.
The batting order then turned over for Bryson Paulinellie, who dropped a bunt down the third-base line and narrowly beat out the throw for a single to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
Braden Paulinellie followed by roping a pitch into the right-center field gap for a double to score Miner from second while Bryson Paulinellie hustled around to score all the way from first on the hit.
A productive out from Corey Bookhamer on a groundout to second allowed Braden Paulinellie to advance to third with one away before Geer looked to get out of the inning with a groundout to short.
Instead, Phil Myers connected with a full-count pitch to drive a single into left-center to score Braden Paulinellie for the third run of the inning to make it a 4-1 game.
“It was just a matter of time, we were hitting them hard, but we were hitting em right at them,” Pulaski assistant manager Brad Bittner said. “I think he (Geer) was getting tired, but he still threw some good heaters and we finally just had some balls fall in.”
In a series that has been full of seventh-inning drama, the Grays looked to continue the trend with a rally as Thomas Plummer was able to reach on a dropped third strike to start the frame.
Bookhamer, who went the distance on the mound for Pulaski, then forced Sam Leadbetter to fly out to left field on the first pitch of the at-bat for the first out of the inning.
The Generals starter finished with one run allowed on four hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings on the mound.
“Bookhamer has been clutch all year, whether he starts or comes in as a reliever, he’s just a gamer and he loves the game and makes good decisions,” Bittner said.
Doc Nieman followed by hitting a sharp grounder to third, as third baseman Garrett Starr threw to second baseman Mike Misiewicz to force out Plummer as Misiewicz then fired to Myers at first to finish off the game-ending 5-4-3 double play and send the series to Game 5.
The game was dominated by pitching early, as Bookhamer and Geer, who allowed his first earned runs of the season in the loss, went toe-to-toe over the first three innings as each faced just one batter over the minimum though three innings of work.
Geer, making his sixth appearance of the season, had allowed just six unearned runs on the year, but surrendered four earned runs on four hits over six innings while walking none, striking out one and hitting a pair.
Pulaski was eventually able to break up the scoreless game by manufacturing a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Braden Paulinellie, who was also hit by the first pitch he faced in the first inning, reached base by once again being hit by the first pitch of his at-bat to lead off the inning.
He then stole second before moving up to third on a fly out to deep center field by Bookhamer to bring Adam Bankovich to the plate with one out.
Bankovich came through with a sacrifice fly to left field, as Braden Paulinellie beat the throw to the plate as left fielder Chase Palmer’s through brought catcher Doc Nieman up the first-base line.
The Grays manufactured a run of their own to knot the game up at one in the next half inning as Plummer led off by taking a full-count pitch for a ball to reach on a walk.
Leadbetter then dropped down a sacrifice bunt back to Bookhamer to move Plummer up to second before Bookhamer forced Nieman to fly out to first for the second out of the inning.
Palmer kept the inning alive by reaching on an infield single to put runners on the corners and bring Joey Lopez to the plate.
With Lopez at the plate, Palmer broke for second and narrowly beat the through of Bankovich from behind the plate, as Plummer broke for home on the throw down to score on the successful double steal.
The teams will be back in action today for a winner-take-all Game 5 at Showers Field at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got lots of arms ready to go if we need em and we’re just hoping to knock the ball around,” Bittner said. “We’ve seen all of their pitchers and they’ve seen all of ours, so we’ll see what happens.”
The winner of today’s game will advance to the championship series where it will take on top-seeded DuBois, which finished off Rossiter with a 4-3 win in Game 4 Wednesday night.
PULASKI 4,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 010 0 — 1
Pulaski 000 103 x — 4
Brookville—1
Joey Lopez ss 3000, Brady Taylor 2b 3010, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 3000, Aaron Park dh 3010, Tanner LaBenne 1b 0000, Hunter Geer p 3000, Thomas Plummer cf 2100, Sam Leadbetter rf 2000, Doc Nieman c 3010, Cayliff Worling cr 0000, Chase Palmer lf 2010. Totals: 24-1-4-0.
Pulaski—4
Bryson Paulinellie cf 3110, Braden Paulinellie ss 1212, Corey Bookhamer p 3000, Adam Bankovich c 2001, Phil Myers 1b 3011, Ty Bittner lf 3000, Jake Miknis rf 2000, Drew Bankovich dh 2000, Garrett Starr 3b 0000, Mike Misiewicz 2b 1000, Jace Miner ph 1110. Totals: 21-4-4-4.
Errors: Brookville 1, Pulaski 1. LOB: Brookville 4, Pulaski 2. 2B: Bra. Paulinellie. DP: Brookville 1, Pulaski 1. SF: A. Bankovich. SAC: Leadbetter. HBP: Bra. Paulinellie 2 (both by Geer). SB: Plummer, Palmer; Bra. Paulinellie.
Pitching
Brookville: Hunter Geer-6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB.
Pulaski: Corey Bookhamer-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bookhamer. Losing pitcher: Geer.