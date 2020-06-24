DuBOIS — Pulaski and DuBois went toe-to-toe in a battle for first place in the Federation League in Tuesday’s matchup at Showers Field.
In the end, the pitcher’s duel came down to the final at-bat, as the Generals secured a thrilling 2-1 walk-off victory to hand DuBois its first loss of the season and take over first place in the league standings.
“We expected this, it was just a matter of who made the right play and in this case the one mistake,” Pulaski assistant manager Brad Bittner said.
With the game tied at one in the bottom of the seventh, Corey Bookhammer started things off for Pulaski (7-1) by driving a single into right field before stealing second base to move into scoring position with nobody out.
With Jake Miknis at the plate and a 1-2 count, Rockets starting pitcher Brandon Orsich delivered a pitch that Miknis fouled back into the netting, but Orsich went down on the play with an injury and had to exit the game.
DuBois turned to Braiden Blair on the mound, as he struck Miknis out looking on his first pitch of the game.
Eric Schneider followed by drawing a pinch-hit walk, as Bookhammer stole third on ball four to put runners at the corners with one away before the Rockets decided to intentionally walk Drew Bankovich to load the bases and bring up Kevin Gnasczinski.
With the corner infielders in, Gnasczinski hit a hard grounder to third, as Dan Stauffer looked to make a quick throw to home to start a potential inning-ending 5-2-3 double play.
Instead, Stauffer’s throw sailed wide of catcher Josh Sorbera down the first-base line, allowing Bookhammer to score the game-winning run in the teams’ first meeting of the season.
The first three innings saw Orsich and Pulaski starter Tyler Passmore battle on the mound as a handful of strong defensive plays and controversial calls kept the game scoreless after three innings.
Passmore went five innings on the mound allowing no runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five in the no-decision.
“Passmore did a hell of a job keeping them (DuBois) down and we were hitting Orsich it was just a matter of when they were going to fall,” Bittner said. “They are definitely a team to be reckoned with and we’ll see what happens next time.”
Pulaski had the best scoring opportunity of the first few innings in the home half of the third when Shane Price and Mike Misiewicz reached on back-to-back one out singles.
Price was then replaced at second by courtesy runner Cole Kriner, as leadoff batter Bryson Paulinellie came up with a chance to break the scoreless tie.
Paulinellie hit a hard grounder back to Orsich, who fired to shortstop Garrett Brown at second to force out Misiewicz, as Brown then looked to turn the double play.
Instead, the shortstop’s throw sailed past first baseman Dan Bowman, as Kriner rounded third and headed for home.
The arrant throw took a favorable bounce for the Rockets, as it bounced off the dugout wall and back to Bowman, who threw to Sorbera at home to get Kriner in a bang-bang play at the plate to complete the 1-6-3-2 double play.
The Generals then broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning as Brayden Paulinellie led off with a walk before moving up to second on a groundout by Adam Bankovich.
Bookhammer followed by driving a 3-2 pitch into center field for a single to bring home Brayden Paulinellie for the game’s first run.
The home side continued to hold the one-run lead into the sixth inning before DuBois (7-1) battled back to tie the game.
After a groundout started the inning, Stauffer drove the first pitch he saw from Generals’ reliever Noah Schneider into left for a single.
Justin Sleigh then drew a walk before Noah Schneider recorded a strikeout for the second out as he looked to get out of the jam.
Instead, Cory Lehman snuck a single past second baseman Misiewicz into right field to chase home Stauffer from second for the game-tying run.
The game remained tied into the bottom of the seventh before the Generals loaded the bases and eventually secured the walk-off win on an error.
DuBois looked to take the lead in the top of the seventh when John White drew a one-out walk before Brown reached on an infield single on a liner off the glove of Bookhammer at first.
Noah Schneider then got out of the inning by forcing the following batter to ground to short as Brayden Paulinellie turned an unassisted double play to end the inning.
“It was really good to be involved in an emotional, competitive game and both sides were in it and that was a lot of fun,” DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “We got what we wanted on that last play, but the play didn’t get made and that happens in baseball, (Stauffer) is going to make that play nine times out of 10.”
“Big O (Orsich) is a gamer, hope he’s okay, not really sure exactly what happened or where he’s at right now, but he pitched great and he is always big for us, so hopefully he’s alright and we can get him back out there.”
Both teams return to the diamond Thursday at 6 p.m. as Pulaski hosts Spike Island at Stern Family Field while DuBois visits Rossiter.
PULASKI 2,
DuBOIS 1
Score By Innings
DuBois 000 001 0 — 1
Pulaski 000 100 1 — 2
* There was 1 out when the game-winning run scored
DuBois—1
Garrett Brown ss 3010, Clayton Read 2b 4000, Dan Stauffer 3b 3110, Justin Sleigh dh 2010, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Braiden Blair p 0000, Zane Morgan cf 3000, Cory Lehman lf 3021, Dan Bowman 1b 2000, Josh Sorbera c 2000, John White rf 2000. Totals: 24-1-5-1.
Pulaski—2
Bryson Paulinellie cf 3000, Brayden Paulinellie ss 2110, Adam Bankovich c 2000, Hunter Antonuccio cr 0000, Corey Bookhammer 1b 3121, Jake Miknis rf 3010, Ty Bittner lf 2000, Eric Schneider ph 1000, Drew Bankovich 3b 2000, Kevin Gnasczinski eh 3000, Shane Price dh 2020, Cole Kriner cr 0000, Tyler Passmore p 0000, Noah Schneider p 0000, Mike Misiewicz 2b 2010. Totals: 25-2-7-1.
Errors: DuBois 3, Pulaski 1. LOB: DuBois 7, Pulaski 4. SB: Lehman; Bookhammer 3. CS: Bra. Paulinellie (by Sorbera). HBP: A. Bankovich (by Orsich). DP: DuBois 2, Pulaski 3.
Pitching
DuBois: Brandon Orsich-6+ IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 HBP; Braiden Blair-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Pulaski: Tyler Passmore-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Noah Schneider-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.