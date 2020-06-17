DuBOIS — The Pulaski Generals used a strong outing by starter Phil Myers and a balanced offensive attack to knock off Spike Island, 8-4, Tuesday evening at DuBois Central Catholic.
Myers tossed five shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out nine and walking none. The lefty also did his part at the plate, as he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as part of a 10-hit attack for the Generals, who improved to 4-1 on the young season.
Spike Island, which tried to make some late noise against reliever Cole Kriner, scored four runs, two earned, off the reliever between the sixth and seventh innings. However, it proved to be too little, as the league newcomer Pirates fell to 3-2 on the season.
Keegan Soltis and Tommy Stephens each went 2-for-3 as they accounted for half of the Pirates eight hits.
Pulaski, fresh off a comeback win at Kuntz Motor Company on Sunday, wasted little time grabbing the lead. The Generals, playing as the visitors on their own field, scored three runs in the top of the first against Spike Island starter Parker White.
Bryson Paulinellie and Myers opened the game with back-to-back singles before pulling off a double steal. Paulinellie then scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Corey Bookhamer.
White then walked the next four batters. Courtesy runner Kriner scored on a wild pitch during that sequence, while a walk by Jackson Frank forced home courtesy runner Dante Armanini to make it 3-0 before White got out of the jam when Damon Foster hit a soft liner to second.
Spike Island tried to counter in the bottom of the first, getting two-out singles from Soltis and Stephens. However, Myers halted things there when he fielded a comebacker for the final out.
The Pulaski lefty settled in from there. He worked around a leadoff by Stephens in the second, then faced the minimum in his final three innings of work. He struck out five of the final six batters he faced, with the lone blemish being a two-out single by Nate Gustkey in the fourth. However, Gustkey was promptly picked off first by catcher Adam Bankovich.
The Generals added to its lead with a run in the second when Eric Schneider reached on a leadoff error and later scored when Myers hit into a fielder’s choice. White stranded Paulinellie, who had doubled, at third though as Pulaski led 4-0.
The score stayed that way until the sixth, as Spike Island turned a huge 9-5 double play in the fourth when David Meersand hauled in a fly ball, then gunned down Foster trying to advance to third.
Pulaski finally got to relievers TJ Wildman and Zach Witherow in the sixth.
TY Bittner reached on an error to open the inning and promptly stole second. Frank followed with a single and took second on a throw to the plate that Bittner held at third on.
The Pirates then turned another double play, as shortstop Wildman snagged a liner off the bat of Lucas Burkett and tagged Frank, who was directly behind him as he made the catch.
Pulaski then used a little two-out lightning to plate three runs, starting with a pinch-hit RBI single by Armanini. Paulinellie followed with a single to put runners on the corners before Armanini raced home on a wild pitch. Myers capped the inning with a single that scored Paulinelllie to make it 7-0. Paulinellie was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored on the day.
Spike Island then tried to battle back in the final two innings.
Wildman plated the Pirates’ first run with a two-out single in the sixth but was then thrown out at home by Jake Miknis trying to score on a single to right by teammate Soltis.
In the seventh, Witherow had a fielder’s choice that scored a run, while Meersand plated a run with a single over the first base bag. Witherow scored the Pirates fourth and final run on an error before Kriner got a grounder to end the game with the bases loaded.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
Pulaski travels to Rossiter, while Spike Island plays at Sykesville.
PULASKI 8,
SPIKE ISLAND 4
Score by Innings
Pulaski 310 003 1 — 8
Spike Island 000 001 3 — 4
Pulaski—8
Bryson Paulinellie ss-lf 3230, Phil Myers p-1b 4122, Jake Miknis rf 4010, Corey Bookhamer 1b-ss 3111, Adam Bankovich c 3110, Shane Price 3b 2000, Chuck Seduski ph 1001, Ty Bittner cf 3100, Jackson Frank lf 2011, Cole Kriner p 1000, Damon Foster 2b 1000, Lucas Burkett 2b 1000, Eric Schneider eh 1100, Dante Armanini ph 1111. Totals: 29-8-10-6.
Spike Island—4
Nick Coudriet 2b 2000, Doug Kolesar ph-2b 1000, Parker White p-2b 2000, TJ Wildman ph-ss 2011, Keegan Soltis ss-3b-ss 3020, Jeremy Whitehead cf 2010, Ben Gustkey pr 0100, Nate Gustkey c 2110, Tommy Stephens eh 3020, Gavin Emigh pr 0000, Michael Kephart 3b 2000, Zach Witherow p 1101, Kyle Moore dh 2000, David Meersand rf 1011, Cody Cox 1b 3000, Denny Prestash pr 0100, Brandon Hahn pr 0000, Jacob DeSimone lf 2000, Kyle Hahn lf 1000. Totals: 29-4-8-3.
Errors: Pulaski 2, Spike Island 2. LOB: Pulaski 9, Spike Island 6. DP: Pulaski 0, Spike Island 2. 2B: Paulinellie, Bookhamer; Stephens. SF: Bookhamer; SAC: Schneider. HBP: Whitehead (by Kriner). SB: Paulinellie, Myers, Bankovich, Bittner. PO: Gustkey (by Bankovich).
Pitching
Pulaski: Phil Myers-5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO; Cole Kriner-2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Spike Island: Parker White-3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; TJ Wildman-2+ IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Zach Witherow-2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Myers. Losing pitcher: White.