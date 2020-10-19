PUNXSUTAWNEY — Football is a game of inches, and unfortunately for the St. Marys varsity squad, it came up inches short in the fourth quarter before suffering a 25-14 loss to Punxsutawney in the Pennsylvania Youth Football League championship game Saturday night at Punxsutawney High School.
The Stallions trailed 19-7 heading into the fourth quarter before their defense forced a Punxsy turnover on downs on the second play of the frame, as the offense took over in plus territory at the 47-yard line.
After a fumbled handoff was recovered on the first play of the drive, Frankie Smith took the handoff on a jet sweep and got around the defense down the far sideline for a 47-yard touchdown.
Smith added the extra-point run to pull St. Marys within five with 9:13 left in the game.
The top-seed Chucks then got back-to-back big gains on the ground from Logan Moore, who picked up 17 yards followed by a 23-yard rush, which appeared to set them up at the edge of the red zone, but the play was called back for a holding penalty.
Two plays later, Landon Temchulla took a pitch to the right and looked to find a receiver deep downfield on a halfback pass, but Smith intercepted the pass and returned it to Punxsutawney’s 30-yard line.
Second-seeded St. Marys was backed up to the 45 after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the return, as it eventually worked its way down to the edge of the red zone.
Facing a 4th-and-1 from the 24-yard line, Brody Wehler looked to pick up the first down on a quarterback sneak.
Wehler appeared to reach the line to gain, but a measurement by the refs determined the Stallions came up just inches shy of the first down.
Punxsutawney then took over at its own 24-yard line with 4:40 left in the game, as Moore broke free for a 61-yard carry around the right edge to set the Chucks up in the red zone.
Moore then took a pitch to the left on the ensuing play for a 15-yard touchdown to give Punxsy a 25-14 lead with 4:20 remaining.
The Chucks’ running back finished the game with 258 yards on 22 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
On the ensuing drive, the Stallions’ first three plays netted minus-nine yards before a fake punt saw Charlie Geci brought down at the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs.
St. Marys then forced a turnover on downs of its own, but saw time run out on its next drive as the Chucks secured the 25-14 win.
Both defenses controlled the game in the early going, as the Stallions’ had a prime scoring opportunity after their defense forced a turnover on downs and started a drive in the red zone.
The first play of St. Marys’ drive then saw Wehler sacked in the back field, resulting in a fumble, as Beau Thomas came away with the recovery for the Chucks.
Punxsutawney then marched 78 yards on eight plays, including four rushes of 10-plus yards, as Moore finished off the drive with a 27-yard rushing score on 3rd-and-6 to break the scoreless tie.
Temchulla then added the extra-point run to give the Chucks a 7-0 lead with 54 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
Late in the first half, Punxsy added to its lead on a five-play, 38-yard drive capped by a 12-yard passing touchdown as Zaden Gould connected with Temchulla.
The Chucks extra-point pass was intercepted by Smith, leaving the score at 13-0 with 1:22 left in the first half.
After back-to-back kickoffs rolled out of bounds, Punxsy was forced to kickoff from its own 30-yard line.
The third kickoff saw Smith scoop up a low kick at his own 38-yard line before breaking free for a 62-yard touchdown to get the Stallions’ on the board.
Wehler added the extra-point run to bring the score to 13-7 with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter.
The score remained the same well into the second half, before the Chucks added to their lead late in the third quarter.
Jordan Rutan scored from four yards out with 2:42 to go in the quarter to give Punxsy a 19-7 lead.
St. Marys then fought back in the second half, getting within five points before the fourth down play was stopped just short and the Chucks responded with a touchdown to secure the win.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 25,
ST. MARYS 14
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 0 7 0 7 — 14
Punxsy 7 6 6 6 — 25
First Quarter
P—Logan Moore 27 run (Landon Temchulla run), 0:54
Second Quarter
P—Landon Temchulla 12 pass from Zaden Gould (pass failed), 1:22
SM—Frankie Smith 62 kick return (Brody Wehler run), 1:06
Third Quarter
P—Jordan Rutan 4 run (pass failed), 2:42
Fourth Quarter
SM—Frankie Smith 47 run (Frankie Smith run), 9:13
P—Logan Moore 15 run (run failed), 4:20
SM P
First downs 2 10
Rushes-yards 37-102 42-293
Comp-Att-Int 2-5-0 6-15-1
Passing Yards -16 45
Total Plays-Yards 42-86 57-338
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 2-0
Punts 3-29.6 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys—Frankie Smith 15-93, Landon Cook 7-8, Brody Wehler 8-10, Austen Micale 2-0, Charlie Geci 2-(-4), Team: 3-(-5).
Punxsutawney—Landon Temchulla 9-10, Jordan Rutan 9-34, Zaden Gould 1-(-6), Logan Moore 22-258, Team: 1-(-3).
PASSING
St. Marys—Brody Wehler 2-of-4, -16 yds., 0 TD., 0 Int.; Frankie Smith 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 TD., 0 Int.
Punxsutawney—Zaden Gould 6-of-14, 45 yds., 1 TD., 0 Int.; Landon Temchulla 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 TD., 1 Int.
RECEIVING
St. Marys—Landon Cook 1-(-10), Frankie Smith 1-(-6).
Punxsutawney—Landon Temchulla 3-21, Jordan Rutan 2-14, Talon Beer 1-10.
INTERCEPTIONS
St. Marys—Frankie Smith.
Punxsutawney—None.