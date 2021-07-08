PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Minor League All-Star team avoided elimination Wednesday evening by taking down DuBois 14-2 in four innings — exacting revenge after DuBois beat Punxsy 12-8 on July 1 — to move into the District 10 championship.
Punxsy pitcher Jace Kerr threw all four innings and allowed just two hits and two runs while striking out three. Kerr and Scout Ryen each had two hits — the only hits for the team — with Ryen also having three RBIs.
Punxsy won the coin toss to be the home team, as DuBois couldn’t get anything going in the top of the first inning.
The first two runs of the game from Punxsutawney in the bottom of the first after an error brought Kerr home. A passed ball by DuBois pitcher Tyler Farrell plated Logan Noerr for the 2-0 lead.
With DuBois going hitless again in the top of the second, Punxsutawney put the game out of reach in the bottom of the second by scoring seven runs to go up 9-0. Kerr was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced to go up 3-0.
Two batters later, Ryen hit a two-RBI single to center to give Punxsy a 5-0 lead.
Kerr would score on another wild pitch for a 6-0 lead and a double steal with a throw to second would bring in another Punxsy run for the 7-0 lead.
Punxsy’s last two runs of the inning were scored via an error.
DuBois’ first hit of the game came in the top of the third, with an Alex Lyle single to left. Lyle got into scoring position when Hunter Shepler was hit by a pitch.
On a Locke Lander grounder to short, Shepler was forced out at second but the potential double play throw to first was wide — with Lyle coming around to score to make it 9-1.
After Colton Sachs was plunked by Kerr, Brady Baronick hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Lander to score as DuBois cut the Punxsy lead to 9-2.
But in the bottom of the third, Punxsutawney tacked on five more runs to give themselves a 14-2 lead.
Ryen had his third and final RBI of the day with a double over the left fielder to make it 10-2. One play later, an error caused two more Punxsy runs to score. Three batters later, a passed ball gave Punxsy a 13-2 lead. Jennings Stamler hit into a fielder’s choice that plated the 14th and final run of the game.
DuBois’ Landon Liddle would hit a single with one out in the bottom of the fourth, but that would be all DuBois could muster as they fell two batters later by a 14-2 final via the mercy rule.
Lyle and Liddle were the only two DuBois players to record hits, with Baronick getting the team’s lone RBI.
With the win, Punxsutawney will play winner’s bracket champion St. Marys on Friday for the District 10 title. Should Punxsy win, the if necessary game will be played on Sunday.
DuBois finished the District 10 tournament with a 2-2 record.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 14,
DuBOIS 2, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 002 0 — 2
Punxsy 275 x — 14
DuBois—2
Locke Lander 2b-ss 2100, Tyler Farrell p-2b 1000, Colton Sachs rf 0000, Brady Baronick 1b 2001, Brock Yale c 2000, Axton Carr 3b 2000, Bryson Maicki rf 0000, Landon Little cf 1010, Kody Knisley ss-lf 1000, Blake Barrett ph 1000, Alex Lyle lf 1110, Vince Davidson ph 1000, Hunter Shepler cf-p 0000. Totals: 14-2-2-1.
Punxsutawney—14
Jace Kerr p 2321, Logan Noerr 1b 1100, Scout Ryen ss 3323, Ben Smith 2b 3100, Anthony Richardson 3b 1200, Gavin Miller rf 1100, Wesley Bartlebaugh ph 0000, Jennings Stamler cf 2101, Kolsten Gould c 1100, Zainen Hergert ph 1000, Bradley States lf 1100, Maddox Wasicki ph 1000. Totals: 17-14-4-5.
Errors: DuBois 6, Punxsy 1. LOB: DuBois 3, Punxsy 4. 2B: Ryen. SB: Ryen, Richardson, Miller. HBP: Kerr (by Farrell), Noerr (by Shepler); Farrell (by Kerr), Shepler (by Kerr), Sachs (by Kerr).
Pitching
DuBois: Tyler Farrell-1 1/3+ IP, 2 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Hunter Shepler-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Punxsy: Jace Kerr-4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 3 HB.
Winning pitcher: Kerr. Losing pitcher: Farrell.