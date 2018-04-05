DuBOIS — Not even Mother Nature could stop the DuBois and Punxsutawney baseball teams from playing Wednesday at Showers Field — although she tried her hardest.
In a game delayed three times by snow squalls, Punxsy got big days at the plate from Tyler Richardson and Brandon Matthews to knock off the host Beavers, 7-4, in its season opener.
The game was certainly an odd one weather-wise, as the conditions continually changed from bright sunshine to overcast with snow showers. The game had three brief delays due to harder snow squalls in the bottom of the third and top of the fifth and sixth innings.
Those conditions made it tough on the pitchers, with the two teams combining for 14 walks and two hits batsmen. Seven of those free runners scored to account for more than half the runs in the game.
And, it was Punxsy that made the most of those opportunities, with the bottom of its order setting the stage on the day. Six of the Chucks seven runs were scored by its Nos. 6-9 hitters, with No. 9 batter Alec Greenblatt scoring three times on three walks.
Richardson and Matthews, Punxsy’s first and second hitters, capitalized on the ability of the bottom third of the order to get on base.
Richardson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs, while Matthews was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Richardson’s two-out, three-run double in the top of the sixth proved to be the game-winner. While Punxsy got the big hit when it needed, DuBois struggled to do so as the Beavers finished with just four hits overall and stranded eight runners on base.
“When the chips were down and we needed a runner or we needed a big hit, we struggled to get those and Punxsy did today,” said DuBois coach Todd Stiner. “We just have to understand from the pitching end that we have to throw strikes or we’re not going to win, and that’s the bottom line. We also have to put the ball in play and today we had too many walks and struck out too many times.
“There was some good that came out of today though. Making mistakes is one thing, but as long as they learn from them, we’ll get better. Hopefully, guys are frustrated with the loss and they keep working hard. It’s going to take some games to see who this team really is.”
DuBois (1-1) was the team that got off to a strong start, with freshman pitcher Garrett Starr facing the minimum through two innings. Matthews singled with two outs in the first but was gunned down trying to steal second by Beaver catcher Jordan Frano.
The Beavers gave Starr an early lead with two runs in in the bottom of the first.
Eric Schneider got things started with a one-out walk, and Dylan McCluskey singled to left-center. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Schneider scored on a Frano groundut.
Justin Swauger kept the inning going with a two-out walk and quickly stole second. McCluskey trotted home from third when the throw to second went into the outfield.
Punxsy finally got to Starr for three runs in the third to take the lead.
With one out, Andrew Britton singled and Greenblatt walked. Both scored on a double down the left-field line by Richardson, who in turn scored on a double by Matthews. DuBois got out of the inning without further damage as reliever Dayne Bauman fielded a comebacker for the final out.
DuBois tied things in the fourth when Swauger drew a one-out walk and later scored on a clutch two-out single to center by Heath Means.
Any momentum DuBois got back was quickly taken away, as Punxsy regained the lead in the fifth on a RBI single by Matthews before Richardson’s huge two-out, three-run double in the sixth put the Chucks up 7-3.
DuBois didn’t hang their heads though and made some noise in their final two at-bats.
The Beavers got a run back in the sixth when Swauger was hit by a pitch and later scored on a Jack Mohney sacrifice fly. However, Richardson stranded a pair of DuBois runners on base.
Starr led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, which spelled the end for Richardson. Matthews came on and promptly walked Schneider and McCluskey to load the bases.
DuBois couldn’t capitalize though as Matthews struck out Frano, then scooped up a comeback and flipped home for the second out of the inning. Third baseman Isaac Stouffer then made a nice play on a ball of the bat of Chase Husted to end the game.
Moments after the game ended, the turf at Showers was completely blanketed with snow following the hardest squall of the afternoon.
The Beavers are back in action Friday at home against Altoona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.