PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Little League All-Star team experienced a rough opener in District 10 play Tuesday as host Punxsutawney came away with an 11-0, four inning victory.
Punxsy, which was actually the visitor in the game, scored twice in both the second and third innings before putting the game away with a big seven-run fourth.
That proved to be more than enough offense for Punxsy starter Ciara Toven, who tossed a two-hit shutout in the mercy-rule victory. She struck out four and walked none.
With the win, Punxsy advanced to the winners’ bracket finals against St. Marys in the four-team District 10 Tournament. That contest will be played in St. Marys on Thursday. St. Marys also scored a mercy-rule win Tuesday as it topped Brookville, 19-0, in four innings.
Both DuBois starter Morgan Pasternak and Toven retired the side in order in the first before Punxsy grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the second.
Toven led off the inning with a single to right. She then took second and third on wild pitches before scoring on a single y Karli Young, who reached second on the play when the ball got past the right fielder.
Young went to third on a wild pitch and came home on a Maddy Neely groundout to make it 2-0.
DuBois got a two-out single from Aaliyah Estrada in the bottom of the second, but Toven quickly ended the inning with a strikeout.
Punxsy then added to its lead with two more runs in the third.
Kaylee Guidice started the rally with a one-out single and later scored on a single by Brooke Skarbeck. Two passed balls and a groundout saw Skarbeck come around to touch home to put Punxsy up 4-0.
DuBois’ Samantha Smiley reached on a dropped third strike to open the bottom of the third. She took second on a wild pitch before Toven recorded a strikeout. However, Pasternak then popped up into an inning-ending double play.
Punxsy then broke the game wide open with its seven-run top of the fourth. Punxsy batted around in the frame, collecting four of its eight hits while capitalizing on a pair of DuBois errors. Four of the runs where unearned.
Emily Dobbins had the big hit in the inning — a one-out, two-run single. Neely, Chloe Presloid and Young also had RBI singles in the frame. Young was the lone player on either team with two hits while knocking on a pair of runs.
DuBois tried to make some noise in the bottom of the fourth to extend the game.
Jessy Frank hustled out an infield single to lead off the inning, then Weible reached on an error to give DuBois two runners with no outs.
Toven stoppped the rally there though, recording three straight outs to finish off her shutout.
The loss dropped DuBois into the losers’ bracket, where it hosts Brookville Thursday at 8 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader at Heindl Field. Thursday’s opener is a Minor League All-Star softball game between DuBois and St. Marys a 6 p.m.
