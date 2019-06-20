DuBOIS — Punxsutawney broke the game open with a nine-run third inning on its way to a 13-5 victory over St. Marys in a Little League All-Star softball contest at Heindl Field Wednesday.
The game, which was the District 10 playoff opener for both teams, was originally scheduled to be played in Punxsutawney, but was moved to DuBois due to wet field conditions.
Punxsutawney won the toss and elected to be the home team in the contest, as it held a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the third before pushing across nine runs to take a commanding lead.
Defensive mistakes by St. Marys proved to be huge in that inning and the entire game, as it committed four errors in the loss allowing Punxsy to score 11 unearned runs, as all nine runs in the third were unearned.
St. Marys used a pair of strong two-out at-bats to take its only lead of the game in the top of the first inning.
After the first two batters of the game were retired, Gianna Surra kept the inning alive by singling on a line drive to left field to bring home Gina Geci.
Geci then drove a pitch over the head of Punxsutawney’s left fielder, allowing her to race all the way around the base pads for a two-run inside the park home run to give St. Marys an early 2-0 lead.
Punxsutawney responded in the bottom half, taking advantage of back-to-back errors to push across two runs and tie the game after an inning of play.
Laci Poole and Brooke Farmery both reached on errors to start the inning, as Poole later scored on a single by Zoey Hoover while Farmery scored the game-tying run on a wild pitch.
After St. Marys was retired in order in the top of the first, Punxsutawney used a two-out rally of its own to take the lead.
After a pair of groundouts got the bottom of the second started, Milaydi Hilliard singled on a ground ball back up the middle before Poole drew a four-pitch walk.
Farmery then hit a bloop single to left field that dropped in between the left fielder and shortstop to plate Hilliard to give Punxsy a lead it would hold the remainder of the game.
Punxsutawney starting pitcher Emily McMahon retired the side once again in the third inning as her team got back to work at the plate looking to build on their one-run advantage.
McMahon got the inning started herself by reaching on a walk before Brynn Hicks hit a hard grounder to the right that bounced off the second baseman’s glove and rolled into right field, as McMahon hustled around the bases to score from first on the play.
After a fly out to short, Brynn Hergert drew a walk before a groundout to second resulted in what would have been the third out if not for the earlier error.
Instead it was just the second out, as the next seven Punxsutawney batters all reached base leading to the final eight runs of the inning being scored.
The stretch included just four hits, as Poole delivered a 2-RBI single to center field, Hoover hit an RBI single to right and Hicks added a 3-RBI single down the right-field line.
Hicks scored the final run of the frame when Makenna Gula tripled into the corner down the left-field line as she was caught between third and home on the play and eventually tagged out for the final out of the inning.
Farmery and McMahon each walked during that stretch and scored while Brooke Young was hit by a pitch and later scored as Punxsutawney took a 12-2 lead into the fourth.
Needing at least one run to keep the game alive, St. Marys battled back to push two runs across as Surra and Geci got the inning started with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Mya Pistner followed by grounding out to first to bring home Surra, while Geci later scored on a two-out bloop single to center by Lillian Heilbrun.
Megan Hertel and Rhenania Spinda followed with a pair of infield singles to load the bases, but McMahon got out of the jam by forcing a groundout to strand the bases loaded.
St. Marys added another run in the top of the fifth when Mackenzie Bille, Sura and Geci got the inning started with three straight singles as Bille scored on Geci’s single to left.
Surra was later thrown out by Punxsy catcher Poole on an attempted steal of third, as a fly out to short and a strikeout ended the inning.
Punxsutawney got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Farmery led off by driving a pitch into the left-center field gap and coming all the way around to score on an inside the park home run.
McMahon then finished off the complete game by retiring the side in order in the sixth and closed out the game with a strikeout to end the game finishing with five runs allowed on 10 hits and no walks while striking out six.
Bille allowed just two earned runs on eight hits over five innings while walking seven and striking out three in the circle for St. Marys.
Punxsutawney will now take on DuBois Friday at home in the winner’s game while St. Marys will travel to Brookville in an elimination game Friday as both games will be played at 6 p.m.