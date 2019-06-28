PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Little League All-Star softball team saw its summer come to an end Thursday evening with a tough 4-2 loss at Punxsutawney in the winner-take-all District 10 championship game.
It was the third meeting between the rivals in the D-10 tournament, all of which were played in Punxsy, and proved to be the third closely contested matchup. The three games were decided by a total of four runs, and in all three games the team that capitalized more on its opponents mistakes was victorious.
Unfortunately for DuBois, that team proved to be Punxsy in the two of the three games as it advanced to play in the Section 1 Tournament in Union City. Punxsy won the first meeting 9-8 in the winners’ bracket final last Friday, while DuBois forced the if-necessary title game with a 6-5, 7-inning victory Tuesday night.
Thursday’s matchup was tied 2-2 after four innings, buy Punxsy plated two runs on an error in the top if the fifth that proved to be the difference in the game.
DuBois was the team that struck first though.
After Ava Baronick retired the side in order in the top of the first, DuBois grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Lexi Berta led off the inning and reached on an error when a popup was dropped in the infield. Berta promptly stole second and scored when Marina Hanes blasted a double to right-center.
However, Hanes was thrown out trying to steal third before Punxsy starter Emily McMahan snagged a liner hit up the middle by Kali Franklin for the second out. Mcmahan then recorded a strikeout to end the inning.
Punxsy made some noise in the second as Avery Powell and Zoey Hoover hit back-to-back singles with one out. Left fielder Lynx Lander made a nice play on Hoover’s hit to keep it a single and hold the runners at first and second.
Her play proved key as Baronick recorded two straight outs to end the threat and keep it a 1-0 game.
Lander then hit a one-out single in the bottom of the second but a pair of fielder’s choices ended the DuBois inning.
Punxsy tied things in the third, thanks to a DuBois error.
After Baronick got two quick outs, McMahan beat out an infield single to extend the inning. Brooke Farmery stepped in and ripped a single to right-center. The ball was misplayed in the outfield by DuBois, allowing McMahan to score and Farmery to reach third.
Baronick then got Brynn Hicks to pop up to short for the final out, but the damage had already been done in the inning.
Punxsy’s defense came up with a huge play in the bottom of the third when center fielder Powell caught a fly ball for out No. 2 and threw out special-pinch runnerHaley Reed trying to advance to third for an inning-ending double play.
Punxsy grabbed the lead (2-1) in the fourth when Powell hammered a leadoff triple down the left-field line and scored on a Zoey Hoover sacrifice fly.
DuBois answered right back with a run in the bottom of the fourth to tie things up again.
Franklin led off the inning with an infield single before stealing second and third with Maggie Watt at the plate. Watt then grounded out to second, plating Franklin in the process to make it 2-2.
The back-and-forth contest continued with Punxsy’s decisive top of the fifth.
Laci Poole opened the inning with an infield single, and McMahan followed with a bunt that saw both runners reach safely when a late throw was made to second base.
Baronick then got Farmery to ground into a fielder’s choice for the first out. The two runners then advanced a base on a passed ball before Brooke Young reached on an error that allowed both McMahan and Farmery to score to put Punxsy up 4-2.
DuBois tried to respond in the bottom of the fifth as Audrey Hale drew a leadoff walk. However, she was erased at second on a fielder’s choice before Emily McClelland hit a line drive to second that resulted in another inning-ending double play.
DuBois had one final chance in the bottom of the sixth, getting a two-out infield single from Franklin — who promptly stole second base. McMahan halted any thoughts of a DuBois comeback there though as she recorded a strikeout to end the game and send Punxsy to the sectional tournament.
McMahan went the distance, allowing two runs (1 earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking one.
Baronick was saddled with the loss. She gave up four runs, one earned, on six hits. She struck out three and walked one.