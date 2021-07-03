DuBOIS — The District 10 Minor League All-Star Softball Tournament finally got underway Friday evening after heavy rains postponed Thursday’s scheduled opener between DuBois and Punxsutawney in Punxsy.
Field conditions Friday forced the game to be moved to DuBois, and it was Punxsy who came away with a lopsided 11-0, 4-inning victory thanks in large part to the pitching of Bailey Hallman and patience at the plate.
Hallman tossed a no-hitter, allowing just three walks while striking out nine in the four-inning shutout. She was backed by an offense that had just two hits and capitalized on 16 walks and several wild pitches to score the 11 runs.
The win puts Punxsy in today’s winners’ bracket final of the three-team event against St. Marys/Fox Township while DuBois will play the loser of today’s game Monday.
Hallman made quick work of DuBois in a 1-2-3 top of the first before helping her own cause in the bottom half with a leadoff walk that saw her reach second on a ball to the backstop.
Teammate Idella Hawk followed with a walk of her own and before Hallman scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Hawk wound up on third on that wild pitch before DuBois starter Calli Bask recorded a pair of a strikeouts.
Hawk then tried to score on another pitch that went to the backstop, but Bash hustled in to cover the plate and tagged out Hawk on a toss back to the plate by catcher Emery Tekeley to end the inning.
DuBois tried to answer back in the top of the second.
Josie Suhan led off with a walk and promptly stole second. However, she was then thrown out trying to swipe third. The play proved key for Punxsy as Tekely walked a couple pitches later.
Tekely stole second and third, but Hallman stranded her there as she recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
DuBois managed just one more runner the rest of the game — a one-out walk by Bash in the fourth. She never left first, though, as Hallman got back-to-back outs, including a strikeout to end the game.
In between, Punxsy seized control of the game with a six-run second against Bash that featured six walks. Kennedy Day had the lone hit of the frame, a two-run infield single.
Walks continued to haunt Bash and DuBois in the third as Bash issued four more free passes in the frame around a RBI single to right by Ellie Hinds.
Joanna Hayes relieved Bash six batters into the inning and recorded the first out when she tagged out Geneva Stamler trying to score on a wild pitch. It marked the third time DuBois got an out in the game that way.
Hayes walked the first three batters she faced before recording a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.
DuBois couldn’t extend the game in the fourth though, as it could only muster Bash’s one-out walk as Hallman finished off her no-hitter.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 11,
DuBOIS 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 0 — 0
Punxsy 164 x — 11
DuBois—0
Reese Glass ss 2000, Ava Wildnauer 2b 1000, Joanna Hayes 2b-p 1000, Calli Bash p-2b 1000, Josie Suhan 3b 1000, Emery Tekely c 0000, Abby Freemer ph 1000, Gianna LaBrasca rf 1000, Allyson Kalgren rf 0000, Tristin Fontaine cf 1000, Campbell Johnson lf 1000, Bryanna Wilmoth lf 0000, Theresa McBride 1b 1000. Totals: 11-0-0-0.
Punxsutawney—11
Bailey Hallman p 0301, Idella Hawk ss 1002, Maddie Mibroda 1b 1000, Kennedy Day 3b 2013, Emma Martino c 2100, Brynn Bodenhorn rf 0100, Harbor Neal rf 1100, Lenyx Noerr lf 0100, Ally Manners lf 0100, Ellie Hinds 2b 1211, Geneva Stamler cf 0101. Totals: 8-11-2-8.
Errors: DuBois 0, Punxsy 0. LOB: DuBois 2, Punxsy 4. SB: Suhan, Tekely 2; Martino. CS: Suhan (by Martino).
Pitching
DuBois: Calli Bash-2+ IP, 2 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 13 BB, 3 SO; Joanna Hayes-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Punxsy: Bailey Hallman-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: Bash.