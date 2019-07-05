ST. MARYS — For the second year in a row, the St. Marys and Punxsutawney Minor League All-Star softball teams are headed to the if-necessary championship game to determine who the District 10 champion is.
A year ago, it was St. Marys that forced the winner-take-all contest after falling to Punxsy in the winners’ bracket finals. St. Marys eventually won the D-10 crown in thrilling fashion with an 8-4, 9-inning victory at home.
Benzinger Park will again host the deciding game in the Minor League District 10 Tournament this evening, although this time around it is Punxsy riding all the momentum after edging St. Marys, 3-2, Wednesday evening in the initial District 10 title contest.
The matchup turned into a pitchers’ duel between St. Marys’ Avery Eckels and Punxsy’s Brinley Hallman. Both girls finished with 13 strikeouts, with Eckels walking just one and Hallman three.
However, Punxsy finished with a 6-4 edge in hits and took advantage of the game’s lone error to score the decisive run during a two-run top of the third. Hallman then kept St. Marys off the board over the final three innings, stranding a runner in scoring position in each of the final two frames.
Wednesday’s setback capped what was a tough four-day stretch for St. Marys — one that saw them have to deal with the loss of manager Matt Eckels and first baseman Kaylen Eozzo after a 4-2 win against Punxsy in Saturday’s winners’ bracket final.
Eozzo was injured in Saturday’s win and is currently out of action, sporting a cast on her right arm. She hit what proved to be a game-winning, 2-run inside-the-park home run prior to the injury.
As for Eckels, he self-reported himself after a St. Marys player didn’t meet her play requirement in the victory. The girl played three innings in the field but never got her at-bat, due in part to the fact St. Marys batted our of order in the bottom of the fifth.
With Little League seeing more blatant violations of the play requirement rule — things much worse than what occurred Saturday — the organization in recent years changed the punishment for any violation of the infraction.
Instead of serving a two-game suspension, which was the old punishment, Eckels is now suspended for the rest of the summer, and St. Marys can only have two coaches for as along as it stays alive in All-Star play.
St. Marys battled despite those two absences Wednesday but came up just a little short in its first bid to repeat as D-10 champions.
Both teams got off to strong starts as each side plated a run in the first inning.
In the top half, Hallman singled with one out and took second and third on wild pitches before scoring on a two-out triple by Olivia Toven.
St. Marys answered right back in the bottom half of the inning.
Molly Hanslovan beat out an infield single with one away, then took second on a wild pitch before stealing third. Eckels then walked and kept running to second to put two runners in scoring position.
Calleigh Buzard followed with a popup to second base — an out that turned into a sacrifice fly when Hanslovan broke for the plate and just beat a throw to the plate by Lindee Reed to even things at 1-1.
Hallman ended the rally there with a strikeout though.
After both pitchers retired the side in order in the second, Punxsy put together another rally in the third.
Reed and Guidice led off the inning with back-to-back singles before pulling off a double-steal with one out. Chloe Silverstein then fouled out to Zoe Romanic near the St. Marys dugout for the second out.
However, no one covered home plate and Reed sprinted home on what turned into another sacrifice fly on the infield in the game. Eckels then got what looked to be an inning-ending groundout, but St. Marys’ first baseman took her foot off the base before catching the throw. Guidice scored what proved to be the game-winning run on the error.
St. Marys got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third.
With one out, Bailey Thorwart drew a walk before scoring on a triple to right-center by Hanslovan. St. Marys proceeded to load the bases on another walk by Eckels a bunt single from Buzard.
St. Marys couldn’t score the tying run though, as Hallman recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat with the bases loaded.
Hallman settled in from there, retiring the side in order in the fourth and sixth innings. In between, St. Marys tried to get something going in the bottom of the fifth.
Thorwart just beat out an infield single to open the inning but was promptly thrown out trying to steal second by Guidice. Eckels drew her third walk of the game with two outs, but Hallman got Buzard to hit a soft liner to third to end the inning.
Tonight’s winner-take-all title game between the teams is set for 6 p.m. in St. Marys.