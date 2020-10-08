DuBOIS — To say the DuBois girls tennis team has endured through a tough year might be an understatement, as it lost half its season after it was forced to quarantine because of COVID-19.
After a two and half week break, the Lady Beavers finally returned to the court Wednesday afternoon but Punxsutawney spoiled DuBois’ Senior Night festivities with a close 4-3 victory. The match was DuBois’ first since beating Punxsy, 4-3, on Sept. 17.
In Thursday’s matchup, the Lady Chucks won three of the four singles contest to put intself on the verge of the overall victory as doubles play began. DuBois won two of the three doubles matchups, but Punxsy’s win at No. 2 proved to be the difference in the match.
Prior to play, DuBois honored seniors Lydia Dixon, Kaylee George, Stephanie Juarez, Rachel Kister, Maryclaire Malizia and Olivia Reed — as well as junior Claire Shaffer who will be graduating high school early.
Reed then went out and scored a convincing win at No. 4 singles, besting Emily McMahan, 6-2, 6-4. However, that proved to be DuBois’ lone victory in singles action.
Punxsy’s Chloe Presloid won in straight sets at No. 1, pulling out a hard-fought 7-5 first set against Jessica Askey before taking set No. 2 6-0.
Lady Chuck Jadyn McMahan topped Grace Askey, 6-4, 6-1 at second singles, while teammate Allie Meko upended Juarez, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles action, DuBois’ Shaffer teamed up with Cassie Lanzoni to beat Chloe Aul and Brooke Skarbek, 8-3, at third doubles, while the Askeys got some revenge by knocking off Presloid and Jaydyn McMahan, 8-4, at No. 1 doubles.
The deciding match came at second doubles, where Meko and partner Hannah Pearce knocked off the Lady Beaver senior duo of Dixon and Kister, 8-5.
“We only had one practice since the majority were quarantined, so we were a little rusty,” said DuBois coach Lori Sabatose. “All seniors got to play, and it came down to the last two doubles matches.
“Senior Olivia Reed won her singles match, and I didn’t repeat her in doubles so other seniors could play. The seniors were happy to be recognized at the beginning. We also got an excellent performance by the Askeys at No. 1 doubles.”
The match was the regular season finale for the Lady Beavers, who will host the District 10 Class AAA team champion in a subregional match on Oct. 22. The winner of that contest advances the PIAA Team Championships.
DuBois also will be competing with District 10 in its upcoming singles (Jessica Askey) and doubles (Grace Askey-Stephanie Juarez).