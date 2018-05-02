DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team hosted Punxsutawney for Senior Night Tuesday, and while the Chucks came away with a 5-2 victory, they didn’t toyally spoil the Beavers’ Senior Night festivities.
That’s because DuBois lone two seniors — Drew Reiter and Jake Landini — teamed up to capture one of the teams two wins on the day.
The senior duo pulled out a hard-fought 8-6 win at No. 3 doubles against Punxsy’s Garrett Fairman and Andrew Young.
DuBois also got a singles win from Lucas Knarr at No. 3 as he knocked off Ben Fezell, 6-0, 6-2.
It was all Punxsy from there though.
Matt Blose swept Beaver Jimmy Oberlin at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, while teammate Vincent Gigliotti bested Noah Knarr, 6-3, 6-2 at second singles.
The Chucks also got a 6-4, 6-2 win from Braxton Sherry against Ethan Knarr at No. 4 singles.
Blose and Fezell then teamed up to beat Oberlin and Corey Giles, 8-4, at No. 1 doubles, while Sherry and Nick Hamble upended Lucas Knarr and Blaze Welpott, 8-1, at second doubles.
“Seniors Drew and Jake got us one of our two wins at third doubles,” said DuBois coach Jenna Kirk. “They’ve both been great kids to have on the team. They had so much fun playing together and so did everyone that was watching them. We are really going to miss them next year!
“Lucas was our other win at third singles. He’s come a long way just in this season. He’s become much more consistent, and he’s not afraid to go for his shots.”
DuBois is back in action today at Bradford.
