DuBOIS — Punxsutawney senior Kylee Lingenfelter proved too much for DuBois to hand — both in the circle and at the plate — as the Lady Chucks knocked off the Lady Beavers 12-0 in five innings Wednesday at the Highland Street fields.
Lingenfelter, a Penn State recruit, no-hit the Lady Beavers. She struck out 13 and walked just two — with Kacie Means and Kylee Bundy drawing those free passes back-to-back with one out in the bottom of the first. Lingenfelter then retired the final 14 batters she faced while recording at least one strikeout against 11 of the 12 Lady Beavers who stepped in the batter’s box in the game.
Lingenfelter was just as lethal at the plate, as she went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. She led off the game with a double to center, and one-out single by teammate Maddie Stonebraker plated the only run the Lady Chucks needed on the day.
Sarah Weaver added a sacrifice fly in the inning to make it 2-0 after an error in the outfield allowed the runners to advance an extra base. Punxsy proceeded to score at least one run in every inning from there before finishing off the lady Beavers via the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth.
Stonebraker was the only other Lady Chuck with multiple hits, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. She and Lingenfelter combined for seven of Punxsy’s 13 hits in the game.
“You can’t give a top-notch pitcher a lead because then you’re battling uphill,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “To be honest, we thought if we scored two or three runs we had a chance to win. But, that’s obviously assuming they’re not getting any and we can outscore them.
“When you let then get two runs or three runs in the first inning, and then all of a sudden it’s 6-0, you try to keep the girls positive. But, they know you’re facing a girl who throws 64 miles per hour. What’s the chance of us scoring six runs. That’s something mentally that we just have to stay focused.
“I told them there’s two ways you can go from here. You’re either going up or you’re going down.”
DuBois (7-6) had a chance to counter Punxsy’s opening inning when Means and Bundy walked in the bottom of the first. However, Lingenfelter struck out both Lexi Ray and Maddy Ho to strand both runners.
It was all Lady Chucks from there.
Punxsy all but put the game away with three runs in the second, only one of which was earned as a DuBois error helped prolong the inning. Lingenfelter helped her own cause with a two-run single in the inning, while Grace Aikens delivered a run-scoring double with two outs.
The Lady Chucks added a run in the third on a Kylie Shoemaker single, while Weaver had a two-run double as part of a three-run fourth, the final inning DuBois starter Sarah Snyder pitched.
Punxsy tagged Snyder for nine runs, six earned, on nine hits. She struck out three and walked three.
DuBois freshman Aleigha Geer, fresh off first varsity win Monday, gave up three runs, all earned, on four hits in the fifth inning. Toya Jones and Stonebraker each had RBI singles in the inning, while Aikens plated a run on a groundout to help.
The Lady Beavers return to action Saturday night against DuBois Central Catholic in the City Classic. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at City Park.
