PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys golf team had its top five golfers shoot 43 or better Thursday on its home course at the Punxsutawney Country Club to hand DuBois its first loss of the season, 162-187.
Punxsy’s Ryan Roberts scarded an even par 36 to capture medalist honors. Teammate Graham McFarland shot a 41, while Zack Vanleer was right behind him a 42. Sen Deeley and Jackson Fezell each posted 43s, but only Deely’s score was needed to round out the Chucks’ scoring where the top four rounds count.
DuBois (5-1) was led by Nic Cebulskie’s round of 45. Dayne bauman (46), Kaleb Hand (47) and Cody Jaconski (49) finished off the Beavers’ scoring.
The Beavers travel to Brookville on Monday.
In other boys golf action Thursday:
Ridgway 218,
St. Marys 240
ST. MARYS — The Ridgway boys golf team upended county foe St. Marys, 218-240, Thursday at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
The teams used a five-man scoring format, and it was Ridgway’s Zack Zameroski who took home medalist honors with a 38.
Teammates Greg Simon (41) and Eric Christoff (42) weren’t far behind, while Collin Porter (48) and Derek Peterson (49) also scored for the Elkers.
Lucas Benjamin posted a 40 to lead the Flying Dutchmen, with Trevor Atkenson (46) and Vincent Lenze (48) also finishing in the 40s. Justice Rhoads and Ryan Hanes each shot 53 to round out the scoring for the Dutch.
Both teams are back in action Monday. Ridgway hosts Elk County Catholic, while St. Marys welcomes Bradford.