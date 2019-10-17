DuBOIS — The DuBois and Punxsutawney boys soccer teams met on the pitch for the third time this season Wednesday night, and the visiting Chucks scored a goal in the final five minutes to pull out a 1-0 victory to win the season series.
DuBois, which rested several starters dealing with injuries with the playoffs on the horizon, was on the defensive most of the night, with the Chucks outshooting the Beavers 26-6, including 17-2 in the second half.
Despite that barrage of shots, Punxsy struggled to score as DuBois backup keeper Justin Kalgren put together a strong night in net. He stopped 18 shots, 12 in the second half, with several of those saves being above average ones.
Punxsy finally cracked Kalgren in the closing minutes when Graham Lott launched a shot from over 30 yards out that found its way over Kalgren and under the crossbar with 4:40 remaining.
DuBois (10-8) nearly tied the game with 1:40 to play, but a header by Anthony Manning sailed just over the crossbar, sealing the Beavers’ fate.
The teams split a pair of games early in the season. Punxsy beat the Beavers at the season-opening Indiana Tournament, while DuBois won at Punxsy the following week.
“This game really wasn’t going to help our playoff positioning either way, so we weren’t going to come out and play them in a hard, physical game,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “We only played 12 players today and are still getting some starters rested and waiting for them to get healthy. The last thing we wanted today was to get anyone else hurt or injured worse.
“Justin Kalgren played really well (in net) tonight. He came up with some big saves to keep us in the game until the very end. Any time you give one up in last 10 minutes, it’s kind of a letdown and hard. We did have a chance there at the end to tie it, but he (manning) got just a little too much on that header and it went over the crossbar.”
The first half was a little more evenly played, with Punxsy holding a 9-4 edge in shots.
Beavers Luke Sprankle and Ty Montowski each had good scoring chances stopped by Punxsy’s Jacob Ebel in the final 10 minutes of the half.
Kalgren made six first-half saves, including a couple diving ones.
Things went totally in Punxsy’s favor afte the break as DuBois struggled to get the ball out of its own end of the field. The result was constant pressure on the Beaver defense and Kalgren, who stood tall in net.
At one point, Kalgren made back-to-back saves on shots from close range following a corner kick after initially punching the corner kick attempt away.
A win wasn’t in the cards for the Beavers, who now wait to see who they face in the District 9 playoffs.