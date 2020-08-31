DuBOIS — Punxsutawney’s varsity team used a decided advantage size-wise in the trenches against DuBois to dominate on both sides of the ball in a 40-0 victory against the Renegades Saturday afternoon at Mansell Stadium.
Punxsy, which also had a big advantage in overall number of players, scored in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams.
The Chucks defense was particularly dominant, as they limited DuBois to minus-35 yards of total offense on 26 plays in the game. That number was even worse in the run game, where DuBois had 23 carries for minus-62 yards.
Only six of the Renegades’ 23 rushes resulted in postitive yardage on the day. Quarteback Seth Wilmoth did complete 5 of 13 passes for 37 yards with an interception.
Meanwhile, Punxsy’s offense churned out 29 carries for 152 yards while quarterback Zaden Gould completed both his passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Punsxy set the tone for the day on the game’s first offensive play with a little razzle-dazzle with a hook-and-ladder play.
Gould hit Talon Beer with a pass in the right flat, and Beer in turn made a perfect flip to Jordan Rutan who sprinted the final 55 yards on the 60-yard scoring play. Rutan’s extra point run made it 7-0 just 21 seconds into the game.
The Chucks kept on scoring from there, putting up 27 points in the opening quarter to all but put the game away after 10 minutes.
DuBois was forced to punt on its first series, with that kick actually boucing backwards for a net of zero yards. Punxsy got the ball at the Renegade 26 after that exchange and scored four plays later on a 6-yard run by Rutan.
Unfortunately for the Renegades, they fumbled on the ensuing possession. Punxsy capitalized on the turnover, as Gould found Beer open for a 47-yard scoring strike following a holding penalty.
The Chucks “D” then quickly forced another punt, but the Renegades went with a fake and fumbled the ball. Logan Moore scooped up the loose ball and returned it 22 yards for a score. Raydain Vozsnyak’s extra point catch gave Punxsy a 27-0 lead with 4:19 still left in the opening quarter.
The score stayed that way into the second quarter.
After the DuBois defense forced a turnover on downs to finally keep Punxsy out of the end zone, the Renegades produced their biggest play of the game — a 24-yard screen pass from Wilmoth to Easton Harris.
The Renegades turned the ball over on downs four plays later, and Punxsy wasted little time finding the end zone as Moore ripped off a 43-yard TD run. Gould’s extra point run set the halftime score at 34-0.
DuBois opened the third quarter on a positive note, as Wilmoth and Harris connected for 12 yards on a swing pass. The Renegades were forced to punt four plays later as two big losses forced them back to their own 12.
Punxsy’s Beer returned a short kick 28 yards to paydirt, putting the Chucks up 40-0 with 6:51 to play in the third. The score proved to be the final one of the game, with the mercy rule taking effect after Beer’s touchdown.
The teams did trade turnovers after that, with Rutan picking off a Wilmoth pass late in the third, and DuBois’ Ethan Risch recovering a fumble by the Chucks in the fourth quarter.
DuBois (0-2) visits Reynoldsville Saturday, while Punxsy (3-0) has a bye week before hosting Johnsonburg Sept. 12.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 40,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 27 7 6 0 — 40
DuBois 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
P—Jordan Rutan 60 pass from Zaden Gould (Landon Temchulla run), 9:39.
P—Jordan Rutan 6 run (fun failed), 6:19.
P—Talon Beer 47 pass from Zaden Gould (Jordan Rutan pass from Landon Temchulla), 5:31.
P—Logan Moore 22 fumble return (Raydain Vozsnyak pass from Landon Temchulla), 4:19.
Second Quarter
P—Logan Moore 43 run (Zaden Gould run), 3:38.
Third Quarter
P—Talon Beer 28 punt return (pass failed), 6:51.
P D
First downs 8 5
Rushes-yards 29-152 23-(-62)
Comp-Att-Int 2-2-0 5-13-1
Passing Yards 107 37
Total Plays-Yards 31-259 36-(-25)
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 4-1
Punts 0-0 4-17.0
Penalties-Yards 7-85 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Raydain Vozsnyak 8-38, Landon Temchulla 3-19, Jordan Rutan 2-7, Tyler Phillips 5-17, Logan Moore 1-43, Micheal Fabbri 1-0, Adin Bish 1-1, Colin Slater 5-10, Hayden Fox 3-4.
DuBois—Easton Harris 7-(-12), Bryson Kail 3-(-19), Seth Wilmoth 5-(-10), Daniel Smith Jr. 2-(-1), Calvin Cooper 3-(-6), Brogan Hoare 3-(-14).
PASSING
Punxsy—Zaden Gould 2 of 2, 107 yds., 2 TDs, 0 Int.
DuBois—Seth Wilmoth 5 of 13, 37 yds., 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Talon Beer 2-52, Jordan Rutan 0-55.
DuBois—Easton Harris 2-36, Calvin Cooper 1-8, Bryson Kail 1-(-8), Josiah Moose 1-1.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—Jordan Rutan.
DuBois—None.