KERSEY — St. Marys senior Samantha Hayes made District 9 tennis history Tuesday afternoon by claiming her fourth D-9 Class AA singles title by defeating teammate Lilia Lion 6-0, 6-1 at the Fox Township tennis courts.
With the win, Hayes became the first-ever player in either boys or girls tennis in District 9 to win four singles titles, following in the footsteps of her mom Erica (Posteraro) Hayes, who won a D-9 singles title of her own in 1996.
“It’s kind of unreal, I don’t think I’ve been the first to do anything before,” Hayes said. “I definitely put the work in, but I definitely did not expect to be the first.”
“My grandpa and I played a lot this summer after school got cancelled and I definitely think that helped me with my confidence and my shots.”
Hayes also continued St. Marys’ dominance in the D-9 singles tourney, as her four consecutive wins are part of a eight-year run of titles for the Lady Dutch, who have also won 10 of the last 11 crowns.
The four-year run by Hayes follows a three-year title streak by Sarah Casey from 2014-16, while Aubrey Weisner won in 2013.
The only non St. Marys player to win a singles title since 2010 was Elk County Catholic’s Maria Gismondi in 2012, as the Lady Dutch duo of Rachel Walker and Amy Orr went back-to-back in 2010 and 2011, respectively.
Not only has the Lady Dutch senior won the crown in each of her four seasons, she has done so in dominant fashion, losing just four games combined across the four championship matches.
Each of Hayes’ first three titles came against Punxsutawney’s Abby Gigliotti, as she won 6-0, 6-0 in both her freshman and sophomore campaigns, before topping the Lady Chuck senior 6-1, 6-2 last season.
This season, despite a tough battle from her fellow senior teammate Lion, Hayes was able to win all but one game on her way to the history-making victory.
Hayes noted this season’s title match had a much different fell being that she was facing her teammate.
“It felt like a friendly match, in between points we would be laughing and talking,” Hayes said. “Lily (Lion) is so sweet and we practiced together all throughout the season, helped each other get better and I’m so proud of how far she’s come.”
The match got started with Hayes winning the first eight points, with the first four coming off her own serve before breaking Lion’s first serve of the match to quickly take a 2-0 lead in the opening set.
Lion responded by jumping out to a 30-love advantage in the third game, taking advantage of one of Hayes’ few mistakes to win the first point followed by a well-placed shot down the line to win the second.
Hayes, responded by taking three points in a row, the first of which coming on a high shot over the head of Lion, who plays a much more aggressive style of tennis closer to the net, which dropped inside the back line.
The high arching shots proved to be a key weapon for Hayes on the day, as she was able to drop shots in over Lion to claim a handful of points throughout the match.
“I know how she plays since we’ve been playing together since we were five years old and I think that helped me to know what I was going up against, but she (Lion) played really well today,” Hayes said.
The game eventually was at deuce before Hayes won back-to-back points, first on a shot by Lion that sailed just wide, before finishing off the game by firing a shot past Lion, who had come up to play at the net once again.
After another hard fought game in the fourth, which Hayes was able to win after going ahead 40-30 by dropping a shot in on the baseline which Lion was unable to return, Hayes quickly won the final two games, losing just one point between the two to take the opening set 6-0.
Hayes continued her strong play to open the second set, winning the opening three games after dropping just two points during that stretch before Lion began to battle back.
Lion won the following game on her own service as she powered a pair of shots by Hayes, who had come up closer to the net, while also dropping a shot in the back corner for a point to jump out to a 40-15 advantage.
After hitting a shot into the net to bring the point to 40-30, Lion finished things off by coming up to the net and putting a well-placed shot into the corner to cut the deficit to three games to one in the second set.
The fifth game of the second set was by far the longest of the match, as the Lady Dutch teammates traded the advantage back-and-forth before Hayes was eventually able to come away with the win.
The game saw Lion quickly jump out to game-point behind a trio of powerful overhead smashes at the net before Hayes battled back to force deuce.
Hayes and Lion battled to four deuces in the game, each having game-point on two occasions, before Lion finished the game off by dropping back-to-back shots in on the back line over Lion to regain the momentum and go ahead 4-1 in games.
Hayes then won the final two games in commanding fashion, losing just one point between, putting a shot down the line on match-point to finish off the 6-1, 6-0 win and claim her fourth singles title in as many years.
St. Marys head coach Dave Lion noted the match was an extra special one for him, not only seeing two of his players battle for the crown, but getting to see his daughter play for a D-9 title.
“It was very special and was cool to see that,” Lion said. “To come over here and play at this nice facility it was just awesome to watch.”
“Sam (Hayes) played the way she always has, she kept the ball deep and did what she had to do to get the job done,” Lion said. “I think Lily (Lion) played a little bit better at the beginning of the second set, she showed that she can stick with her, but it’s tough, Sam plays just such a consistent game and she showed why she is a four-time champion.”
Both Hayes and her head coach talked about how glad they are to have a chance to hold the postseason tournaments after just a few months ago it was uncertain if there would even be a season.
“I was definitely hoping there would be a postseason, our team has districts a lot in a row and we have a lot of seniors this year,” Hayes said. “It just means a lot that we were able to get out and do this because we’ve all put in a lot of work this year.”
Lion added, “We are just very thankful we were able to do this and looking forward to the team tournament, we are ready to go, we’re thankful to have just had a season.”
Hayes now advances to the PIAA singles championships for the fourth time, as she will take on the District 5 champion at a site and time to be determined.
The PIAA tournament will have a bit of a different look this year, as only district champions are eligible to play, while only the semifinals and championship match will be played in Hershey.
Lion and Hayes will both return to the court today to begin the District 9 team tournament, as St. Marys garnered the top seed and will host fourth-seed Brockway at Benzinger Park at 3 p.m., with the team title match set for Oct. 14 at DuBois.
The Lady Dutch will be looking to win their sixth consecutive D-9 team title.