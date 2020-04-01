ST. MARYS — St. Marys High School currently has a large and talented girls senior class that competes across all sports at the school, and of all of those competitors, you would be hard-pressed to find one more athletic than Megan Quesenberry.
The Lady Dutch senior was on her way to finishing her career with 12 varsity letters in four different sports among the three sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — before spring sports were halted towards the second week of March due to concerns about COVID-19.
Quesenberry was entering her fourth season as a mainstay on the Lady Dutch track and field team when that stoppage occurred. She also was a four-time letterwinner in basketball, while also earning four letters in the fall sports season — 1 as a freshman in soccer and three in cross country after switching to that sport.
She has made an impact from the beginning in each of her three main sports and has enjoyed the opportunities competing in all of them has presented her.
“I like how each team has different personalities of people on them,” said Quesenberry. “That way I have the chance to make so many new friends and teammates.
“I would probably pick basketball (as her favorite) because I play it the most, and it’s the most exciting. I do basketball all year round by competing in summer leagues, school basketball and on two travel teams.”
On the hardwood, she played in 91 of St. Marys’ 94 games games during her career, missing all three games her junior season.
She led the team in scoring as a junior (239 points, 11.4 ppg) on a team that went 17-7 and was second in scoring as a sophomore (181 points, 7.5 ppg) and senior (175 points, 7.3 ppg). The Lady Dutch went 18-7 this past season and finished as the District 9 Class 4A runner-up for the third straight season.
Quesenberry enjoyed even more success at the local level in both cross country and track — qualifying for the PIAA Championships multiple times in each sport.
She helped the Lady Dutch win the D-9 team title in cross country all three years she competed, while individually placing second as a junior and third her sophomore and senior seasons.
Her best finish at states was 76th as a senior. She also was 95th as a sophomore and 106th her junior year.
In track, Quesenberry won five gold, one silver and three bronze medals at the District 9 Class AAA Championships over her first three seasons in the sport. She was part of the Lady Dutch’s 4x800 relay squads that won D-9 titles each year and added a pair of golds last year as a junior in the 400 dash and 4x400 relay.
“My greatest sports moment is breaking the 4x400m and 4x800m school record with my relay teams,” she said. “Also being (on) the first relay team from St. Marys to ever make it into state finals in Class AAA.”
That first-ever state finals relay squad — featuring Samantha Hayes, Tessa Grotzinger and Vivianne Catalone — finished 12th a year ago at Shippensburg University.
With schools and sports currently shutdown until mid to late April, Quesenberry can only hope to get back on the track again as a St. Marys athlete before she graduates.
“I am happy we have these precautions to keep people safe, but I would not like to have track season taken away as a whole, especially as a senior,” she said. “I would be completely fine with an abbreviated season, that way our relay team still has a chance at making it far and possibly earning a state medal.”
Outside of her athletics, Quesenberry is a two-year member of the National Honor Society and a part of this year’s school musical, “The Addams Family.”
She also loves to juggle and her goal is to be able to juggle bowling pins.
The daughter of Matthew and Molly Quesenberry, the Lady Dutch senior has a pair of older siblings — a brother Matthew and sister Madison, who competed in gymnastics for four years at St. Marys.
The youngest Quesenberry pointed to her mother Molly as being her role model.
“She is a marathon runner and always pushes me to my limits, especially when I compete in track,” said the St. Marys senior.
After graduation, she plans to attend college to major in early childhood education. Depending on what college she ultimately chooses, Quesenberry said she may play basketball.