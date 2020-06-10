DuBOIS — The Race-1 Speedway in DuBois held its opening night on Friday, with more than 50 Kart racers hitting the track in 11 different divisions.
Lincoln Hetrick edged Jace Frantz to take the checkered flag in the R/Rookie Division, which featured an eight-driver field. Bricen Alvetro crossed the line in third, with Kaleb fields and Logan Campisano rounding out the Top 5.
Emma Torrell placed sixth, while Xander Kunselman and Bentley Truitt were seventh and eighth, respectively.
In the Jr. Cage Division, Leon Haywood found Victory Lane and was followed across the line by Christopher Haywood, Billy Haywood and Jay Turner in second through fourth.
The Predator 340 Division also saw a four-driver field, and Ethan Siegle claimed top honors. Curt Emings was second with Anthony Mohrbacher third and Brandon McWilliams fourth.
The largest field of the night was in the Sr. Heavy Flalthead Division, where 11 drivers battled it out for a season-opening victory.
In the end, Karl Horn came away with first-place honors. Scott Fox was second, with by Ryan Merrow, Steven Issaco and Tim Merrow collecting Top 5 finishes.
Brad McCunn came in sixth and was followed across the line (in order) by Mitch Neal, Andrew Raybuck, Bill Robinson, Hillary Truitt and Dalton Bowser.
Over the 350 Clone Division, Siegle notched his second win of the night. Andrew Boucher crossed the line in second, while Bryan Carro, Buck Obert and Dan Fink finished third through fifth.
The Sr. Lights Division Division was a two-man battle, with Boucher besting McCunn for first place.
Siegle posted a third win on the night when he took home the checkered flag in the Predator 360 Division. Second place went to Kurt Miller, with Emings and Fink third and fourth, respectively.
Top honors in the Jr. Purple Division went Cameron Griffin, who bested Cullen Hutchinson (second) and karlie Horn (third).
Campisano captured first place in the Jr. Predator Division and was followed in the Top 5 by Chase Brubaker, Wyatt Pierce, Griffin and Ken Brubaker.
Camdon Frantz placed sixth, while Dalton Bowser and Brady Young were seventh and eighth, respectively.
In the Predator 380 Division, McWilliams found Victory Lane in a four-man field. Second went Mohrbacher, while Adam Siegle was third. Nathan McClellan was fourth.
In the final division of the night, the Preduro 50, Emings outdueled Ethan Siegle for the win, keeping Siegle from collecting his fourth victory of the night.
Kurt Miller took third and was followed across the line by McWilliams, Mohrbacher and McClellan in fourth through sixth.
The next night of racing at the speedway is Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.