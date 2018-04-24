DuBOIS — Wins have been hard to come by so far this season for both Brookville and DuBois, and the teams battled into extra innings Monday before a two-run double by Dane Lyle gave the Raiders a wild 9-8 victory at Showers Field.
Even with Lyle’s clutch two-out hit, the Raiders (2-3) still had to endure through a nerve-racking bottom of the eighth to collect their second win of the season.
DuBois’ Dylan McCluskey ripped a one-out single and scored from first when Jordan Frano tripled to left with two outs to make it a 9-8 game. Brookville left fielder Adam Mackins tried to make a running shoestring catch on the sinking liner, but it hit just in front of him and rolled all the way to the wall.
With the tying run 90 feet away, Brookville reliever Seth Dunkle got Dayne Bauman to pop up to Brady Caylor — who started on the mound — to end the game.
Dunkle tossed the final 4 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing three runs, all earned, on eight hits. He also was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored.
Teammate Aaron Park also had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Lyle and Caylor each added two hits and a RBI.
The victory was the Raiders’ second in a row after an 0-3 start and ended a 10-game losing skid against DuBois — a streak that dates back to 2012. Brookville’s last win against DuBois was a 17-3, 6-inning victory on May 1, 2012 at Showers Field.
“We didn’t run the bases very well, and I hate to keep going over some things, but we still haven’t practiced on a field,” said Raiders coach Bruce Ferry. “We are trying to learn from our mistakes and not make them them.
“What I really liked about it (win) was the kids battled back and hung in there. If something didn’t go our way, instead of pouting we kept playing. We were up 3-0 and they tied it up right away. Some of my teams in the past may have said ok that’s it, we hgave it a shot.
“But, they really hung in there today and that was cool. I was glad to see that. We preach compete, compete, compete because you ever know.”
Park staked the Raiders to a 3-0 first-inning lead when he launched a three-run homer over the wall in right-center against DuBois starter Garrett Starr. Caylor (single) and Dunkle (walk) were on board for the blast.
DuBois (1-6) answered right back with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.
Peter Foradora was hit to lead of the inning and promptly stole second before going to third on a single to left by McCluskey, who was 4-for-5 with two RBIs on thee day.
Eric Schneider then reached on a Park error that allowed Foradora to score before Frano walked to load the bases. Caylor got a jack Mohney to pop up to third, but Justin Swauger came through with a clutch two-out, two-run single to left to tie the game.
Brookville threatened in the second, loading the bases with one out on two walks and an error. That brought Dunkle to the plate and he ripped a Starr pitch doen the third-base line.
However, McCluskey made a diving stop and gathered himself in time to fire home to get the lead runner. Starr then stranded with bases loaded on a groundout.
“That was one heck of play,” said Ferry. “That’s three runs for us if that ball gets down the line.”
The score remained 3-3 going into the fourth, but Brookville changed that with a three-run inning.
Adam Mackins jump-started the inning with a two-out double to left-center and scored on a single by Caylor. A double by Dunkle and Tanner LaBenne walk loaded the bases and ended Starr’s day on the mound. Park greeted reliever Foradora with a two-run single to right to put the Raiders up 6-3.
Brookville’s lead was short-lived though, as DuBois countered with a four-spot in the bottom half of the inning.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out as Swauger and Foradora singled around a walk by Chase Husted. Jeremy Krise was then hit by a pitch to force in a run before McCluskey delivered a two-run single to center to tie things at 6-6.
Disaster struck the Beavers on the play though as Krise got caught too far off seocnd in the throw back in and was tagged out to end a rundown for the second out.
McCluskey reached second om the play and hustled around to score from there to put DuBois up 7-6 when Schneider legged out an infield single.
Brookville wasn’t to be denied though.
The Raiders pulled even again in the sixth when Dunkle doubled and scored on a single to right by LaBenne. Park followed with a single to keep the inning going, but Lyle hit a hard grounder to Schneider at short and he turned an inning-ending 6-3 double play.
Dunkle worked out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings, stranding two DuBois runners in each frame, while Foradora stranded Raider Tyler Park at third in the top of the seventh after smacked a one-out double.
That set the stage for the decisive eighth inning.
Dunkle got things started in the top half with a single to left. He stole second with two outs and Aaron Park at the plate with a 2-0 count. DuBois then elected to put park on first with an intentional walk.
Lyle made DuBois pay for that decision as he blasted a double to left-center to score both runners and put Brookville up 9-7.
DuBois got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning, but Dunkle left Frano standing at third to end the game.
“Their pitchers made the pitches when they had too, they outhit us and they got the big hit when they needed it,” said DuBois coach Todd Stiner. “A lot of their big hits were with two outs. I’ll give them credit ... they fought.
“We never gave up either, we just made a couple mental mistakes that cost us. That game probably shouldn’t have even went to the bottom of the seventh. We did make a couple nice plays in the field and a couple guys had big days at the plate, but Brookville earned that one today.”
Both teams are back in action Wednesday. Brookville travels to Bradford Wednesday, while DuBois hosts Bald Eagle Area.
